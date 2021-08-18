ST. PETER — A 62-year-old St. Peter woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side of the city Wednesday afternoon.
Joni Gail Anderson was northbound on Highway 22 at 3 p.m. when her 2020 Buick Enclave left the roadway and struck a stop sign at the intersection with Nicollet County Road 20 (Nicollet Avenue) about 400 yards west of River's Edge Hospital.
Anderson was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Anderson was wearing a seat belt and the Buick's airbag deployed.
