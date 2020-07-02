Highway 68 near Courtland reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed by a mudslide caused by Monday’s torrential rains.
Traffic began flowing at about 2 p.m. on the highway, which had been blocked between Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 24.
MnDOT is continuing to do emergency repairs in the slide areas on Highway 68 but determined it was safe to allow traffic to resume. MnDOT crews will continue to monitor the area closely and advise motorists to use caution in the area, especially if there is additional rain.
Meanwhile, floodwater over Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Henderson is receding, but the highway remains closed as MnDOT assesses whether repairs are needed before it can be safely reopened.
