MANKATO — With final ravine repair work nearing completion, the detour for Highway 68 between New Ulm and Mankato will be removed late on Wednesday.
The highway was closed much of the summer and fall after torrential rains caused a major slope slide in the area south of Courtland. The slope repair was completed several weeks ago, but necessary repairs to a steep ravine nearby took longer than initially expected due to challenging logistics and weather, said Rebecca Arndt, public affairs coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Another emergency ravine repair necessitated by summer rains on Highway 22 south of Mankato continues. The highway will remain closed over the Thanksgiving holiday and into early December with traffic detoured to Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 90.
