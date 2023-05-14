Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and Carver Counties. Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. .Heavy rainfall from Wednesday through Saturday night has resulted in flooding along the Minnesota River and many of its tributaries, especially from the Cottonwood River downstream to the Mississippi River. Totals over the last 5 days have ranged from 3 to 7 plus inches across much of south central and southwest Minnesota. This has caused area rivers to rapidly rise. Crests should occur within the next few days before a dry pattern this coming week allows for rivers to decrease again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.6 feet, Flood waters begin to impact Highway 169 in North Mankato. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 19.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 26.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 26.2 feet on 04/09/1951. &&