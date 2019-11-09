KLOSSNER — A New Ulm man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday at the intersection of Highway 15 and Nicollet County Road 5.
Richard Clarence Kral, 76, was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester following the 5:39 p.m. crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Kral was traveling west on County Road 5, also known as the Fort Road, when his 1952 GMC truck collided at the intersection at Highway 15 with a northbound 2001 Chevy Silverado driven by Jacob Michael Helget, 24, of New Ulm.
Helget was injured but not transported by ambulance to a hospital, according to the Patrol. A passenger in his pickup — Molly Elizabeth Helget, 24, of New Ulm — was taken to the New Ulm hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Helgets were wearing seat belts and an airbag deployed in the Silverado. It’s unknown if Kral had a seat belt.
