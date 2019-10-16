ST. PETER — Highway 169 on St. Peter’s north side could end up looking a lot more like Highway 169 on the city’s southern end in three years.
One scenario to be presented to St. Peter residents at an open house Thursday includes a wide tree-lined center median with full-access intersections only at Skaro and Ramsey streets.
Another option would simply replace the pavement on Highway 169 — known as Minnesota Avenue within St. Peter’s city limits — and keep all intersections the same. And one would have a narrower median with just a single full intersection at Skaro Street.
The center median would slow traffic and limit the number of places where drivers could cross the highway while concentrating left turns at only one or two locations.
“It creates less conflict with people turning left-hand off of Highway 169, which causes a majority of our crashes,” said Matt Young, project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MnDOT’s construction schedule calls for a 2022 replacement of deteriorating pavement on Highway 169 from Broadway in downtown St. Peter to Union Street, just before 169 becomes a divided highway on the city’s north side.
“Since we are there to do that pavement fix, we’ll look at other opportunities,” Young said.
St. Peter residents and commuters who travel through the city can check out the design options, ask questions and offer their opinions anytime between 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Those unable to attend the open house can also check out the possibilities and offer input via the project’s website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy169stpeterbroadway-union/index.html.
Of the three concepts being presented, Concept No. 1 is basically the status quo other than replacement of the deteriorating pavement. Drivers would still be able to turn left onto and from Highway 169 at Chatham, Madison, Skaro, Swift, Livermore and Ramsey streets.
Concept No. 2 offers a raised median, 14 feet wide, separating the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 169. Drivers on Chatham, Madison, Swift and Livermore would not be able to cross the highway, turn left onto the highway or turn left off of the highway. For those maneuvers, they would need to travel to Skaro or Ramsey streets (or to other major intersections such as Broadway.) Left-turn lanes would be added to Highway 169 at Skaro and Ramsey.
Concept No. 3 widens the highway by two feet on each side and creates an 18-foot raised median. The concept incorporates the elements of Concept No. 2 except at Ramsey Street, where cross-traffic would no longer be permitted. Left turns from the highway onto Ramsey would still be allowed, but not left turns from Ramsey onto the highway.
Under any of the concepts, drivers would be able to make right turns from the highway onto any of those streets and vice versa.
The third concept offers the most safety improvements, according to MnDOT. None of the concepts would add traffic lights along that stretch of Highway 169.
After getting input from the public, MnDOT will look at the level of available funds within its budget and complete final designs early next year. Along with the three concepts, a hybrid design is also a possibility.
“We’ll work with the City Council and the city administration,” Young said of the final design process. “Obviously, this has a significant impact on the city.”
Previous Highway 169 projects have added center medians south of Broadway, eliminating full-access to and from the highway at five intersections on St. Peter’s south side.
