MANKATO — A $48 million redevelopment project planned for the downtown Hy-Vee site would create 29 jobs, retain 85 others and generate more than $220,000 in property taxes, according to an application for a state economic development grant.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Monday it was awarding a $34,000 grant to the city of Mankato to investigate soil conditions and possible pollution on the 6.78-acre city-owned parcel. Petrie Development Corp. is a third of the way through a 99-year lease of the land and plans to build a new larger Hy-Vee supermarket and a six-story apartment building on the Riverfront Drive site.
The current 35,000-square-foot grocery store, nearly 40 years old, uses only a portion of the sprawling lot along the Union Pacific railroad tracks and not far from the Minnesota River, but the land has a complicated history, according to DEED.
"Former uses include a timber and cattle yard, railroad passenger depot, creamery, coal and freight sheds, tire sales and service, veterinarian clinic, and a cabinet factory," the announcement stated.
If previous investigation grants are an indication, the city may ultimately end up with a much larger grant from the DEED program for cleanup of any pollution discovered by the environmental investigation. That's what happened with the civic center expansion last decade, a new commercial/residential building now under construction in Old Town, and the recently completed Bridge Plaza office building near the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
In each case, relatively small investigation grants were followed by cleanup grants ranging from $115,000 to more than $400,000.
Along with a 45,000-square-foot Hy-Vee and the 66-unit affordable housing project, Petrie Development is planning to construct 7,200 square feet of commercial space and a 1,625-square-foot coffee shop. The DEED investigation grant will cover 75% of the cost of the investigation with the developer providing the remainder.
Sue Michaletz, president of Minnetonka-based Petrie Development Corp., said in September that 2021 would be dedicated to environmental investigative work with construction following no sooner than the following year.
“We have a lot of work to do before anyone puts a shovel in the ground,” Michaeletz said. "Earliest construction start would not be until late 2022 or maybe 2023.”
