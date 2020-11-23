MANKATO — Hy-Vee has reinstated its practice of reserving a one-hour time slot for shopping by customers considered high risk for COVID-19 complications.
The move was made in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the store chain's eight-state region.
All Hy-Vee locations will offer the service 7-8 a.m. weekdays to customers age 60 and older, expectant mothers and people with underlying health conditions.
