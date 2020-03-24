Hy-Vee has temporarily suspended its return, refund and rain check policy until further notice.
Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will not accept returns or issue rain checks for its products. If customers find that any fresh product, such as produce, meat, seafood or deli items, do not meet Hy-Vee’s standards for freshness, then those products can be exchanged for a new product. Nonperishable products, however, will not be accepted.
Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee CEO, said in a statement the change was made because they can't trace where products go after they leave the store.
Additionally, due to unprecedented demand for certain products and limited product availability, Hy-Vee will temporarily stop issuing rain checks for products that are out of stock.
