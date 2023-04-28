WINDOM — HyLife Foods of Windom, which announced it is likely to close it massive pork processing plant and lay off employees, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Chapter 11 allows the company to reorganize its business and debts. The company said in the filing it has between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities assets and liabilities.
For the past two years, HyLife has been housing about 200 of its 1,000 employees at the former Norwood Inn in North Mankato.
The company said earlier it had been unsuccessful in finding a buyer for the plant. State and local officials met with the company recently and HyLife said it will continue to try to find a buyer and keep operating for the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.