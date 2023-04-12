WINDOM — More than 1,000 workers at a Windom pork plant are expected to be out of a job in the coming weeks.
HyLife Foods notified state officials this week that the company is likely to permanently close the plant and lay off employees as it has been unable to find a buyer.
The Windom plant has housed about 200 of its workers at the former Norwood Inn hotel in North Mankato for the past two years. The agreement to house the workers there ends next month. The former hotel property is being purchased by a developer who plans to turn it into housing and commercial space.
Canada-based HyLife in 2020 bought a 75% stake in Prime Pork from North Mankato businessman Glen Taylor. Taylor sold the rest of his interest in the company earlier this year.
HyLife told state officials the pork industry has been troubled and they were unable to turn the company around.
"We have had to combat a number of challenges, including inflationary pressures, high grain costs, foreign exchange rates and the plant's operational losses," HyLife wrote in a memo to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
"For some time now, the company has been exploring several strategic options that would have enabled it to continue go-forward operations despite these financial challenges. Unfortunately, so far, these efforts have not been successful," HyLife wrote.
Taylor and other investors bought the former beef-packing plant in 2016, creating Prime Pork. The company was processing about 1.2 million hogs a year at the plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.