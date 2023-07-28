NEW MnDOT logo

BLUE EARTH — The Interstate 90 westbound ramps at the Highway 169 interchange near Blue Earth will open to traffic tonight.

Motorists will be able to access the exit and entrance ramps by 8 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The westbound I-90 rest area just west of Blue Earth will reopen in about two weeks.

The westbound I-90 entrance and exit ramps at Faribault County Road 17 remain closed to traffic. The westbound I-90 entrance and exit ramps at Faribault County Road 23 and the entrance ramp from Highway 22 will close in mid-August and remain closed for about two months.

Traffic on I-90 is currently maintained with two-way traffic, one lane in each direction, in the eastbound lanes from Blue Earth to east of Faribault County Road 17.

