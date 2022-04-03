If Ron Haslip’s Waterville hardware store didn’t have it, the saying went, you didn’t need it.
Putting in a dock? He’s got hip waders for you. Belt snap on your lawnmower? He’ll get his hook and snag one from high up on a sidewall. Toys? Windsocks? Camper supplies? Yes, yes and yes.
For 42 years, Haslip considered it his duty to get customers what they need.
“I love helping people,” he said Thursday, his last day as owner of Ron’s Hardware Hank. “I love solving their problems. I just love my Waterville family.”
Now 77 years old, though, he felt the time was right to step aside. But only because he found a new owner to take over.
“If I couldn’t have gotten it sold, I would’ve kept it open until I fell over dead on the floor,” he said.
The sale to Stephen Cofield ensured Waterville’s downtown retained the business. In a rarity for a city its size, Waterville has a second hardware store, Harry’s True Value Hardware, right across the street.
The area’s many lakes, and the lake homes and campgrounds adjoining them, help sustain business, Haslip said. He described himself as being in the camping business, with decades of experience serving both locals and the Iowans and Twin Cities folks who’d flock to area campgrounds come spring and summer.
Haslip grew up in Janesville, graduating high school in 1963. Always adept at working with his hands, he went on to own a carpeting business down the street from what was then a Gamble-Skogmo hardware store in Waterville.
By 35, he felt like his body wouldn’t last forever being a carpet layer. Plus, the recession in the late 1970s slowed down the homebuilding and carpeting industries.
So when the opportunity arose to buy the hardware store, he took it. Carpet laying jobs on the side during those early years helped the store survive sky-high interest rates.
Opening on Sundays, initially by accident, didn’t hurt.
In 1981 he wanted to move a cash register but needed room. Propping the front door open with a chair, he made room by moving items out on the sidewalk. Customers kept walking in through the open door.
“I got nothing done and sold over $400 of merchandise that day,” he said. “I’ve been open every Sunday since.”
Notable changes came to the business three years into his ownership. In 1983 it became a Hardware Hank, an affiliation that stuck.
Haslip also expanded the business that year by buying what was once a carpet store next door. A local banker had come in one day and muttered something about how someone should buy the neighboring building. The quoted price was $30,000, which didn’t interest Haslip.
About a week later, the banker came in again and quoted a $15,000 price. This time Haslip was interested, buying it up and cutting a hole in the wall to connect the buildings.
With more space came more inventory. From a Christmas section in the basement to an upstairs toy and clothing department, just about every square inch on shelves, not to mention under the shelves, is jam packed with items — and that’s only one half of the store.
Haslip and longtime store manager Bridget McGuire have a near encyclopedic knowledge of where everything is. One time someone came in needing a light bulb, and not one of the newer kinds.
He’d been in business long enough to see incandescent bulbs give way to fluorescent, then halogen, then LEDs. Keeping leftover inventory around meant when the customer wanted an older bulb, he could say, “Yes, it’s here in the box.”
The anecdote sheds light on how he built such loyalty from customers over the years.
“One of the things about a store like this, we can’t compete financially with all the discount chains,” he said. “But we can solve your problems most of the time. They don’t know how to connect a flare fitting to a compression fitting.”
One of his countless loyal customers over the years, Ron McGraw, stopped in the store Thursday. McGraw, owner of Creative Homes, has been a home builder for 48 years.
He was a customer at the hardware store before Haslip bought it, and has continued his patronage in the 42 years since. It’s the kind of store that could have a specific nut or washer from 100 years ago, he said.
“If you’re looking for something,” he said. “He’ll have it.”
When Haslip said he wouldn’t stop running the store unless he sold it to someone who’d keep it going, his longtime manager believed it.
“I think he would’ve just kept going,” said McGuire, who started working with Haslip about 20 years ago.
Her mom once worked at the hardware store. McGuire was looking to make some money one day when she came in and heard he could use some help moving the cash register and ripping out carpet.
“Originally I started just to help him with that, and I kind of never went away,” she said with a laugh.
A fire downtown in late March destroyed the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill across the street. It brought to mind the hardware store’s own fire scare back in 2017.
A power outlet with Christmas lights caught fire in November that year, causing flames to rip through nylon windsocks and flags lining the ceiling. The fire soon backed up, thankfully, and Haslip heard from the fire crews that the store being airtight deprived the fire of the oxygen it needed to spread further.
Apart from the expected ups and downs of business, the store also dealt with a few robberies. Haslip quit selling guns when someone broke in and stole firearms in the 1980s.
Another time, Haslip had to chase a man down the street for stealing batteries. McGuire once caught a boy stealing candy, and she and Haslip still remember the names involved in the incidents.
Those anomalies aside, though, Haslip said the Waterville community has been great to him. He told the story of a local man who walked in holding his young son’s hand shortly after Haslip bought the store.
“About 15 years later, in walks his son with his own son in his hand,” he said. “About 20 years later, the grandson comes in the store with his child. That’s four generations.”
Stepping down as owner means more time with his wife and three dogs at their home nearby the store. He described the couple’s brand new dog, Bandit, as “the cutest little brat on Earth.”
One of the many reasons he loves Waterville, he added, is how many friendly faces will honk and wave when he’s out walking his dogs.
Haslip doesn’t want to be completely absent at the hardware store going forward. He wants to make the transition as smooth as possible for the new owner, whether it involves him volunteering to sort through inventory or introducing the new guy to his loyal customers.
Although it was time to step away as owner, it’s not easy for Haslip. Putting more than four decades of business into words isn’t either.
He know what he’ll miss most about owning the store, though, the people. When someone came in looking for a flag, found exactly what they were looking for, and left with a smile on their face, it mattered to Haslip.
“It made me feel worthwhile; it really did,” he said. “The customers are who I’ll miss, the people themselves and missing being able to help them solve their problems. It wasn’t just like punching a clock and going home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.