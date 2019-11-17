Grizzlies. Even the word is aggressive with those double z's vigorously buzzing when you say the word aloud.
A Duluth writer's memoir is out this month recounting his 2005 encounter with a grizzly in Canada. Alex Messenger, then age 17, was swatted in the head by the bear and suffered a nasty bite to his upper leg.
And here's the second miracle after his survival of a grizzly attack in remote wilderness: Alex still camps in bear country!
I may not be much of an adventurer anymore, but I sleep much better now that I no longer try to slumber where grizzlies roam — and eat.
On our family vacations to national parks in the U.S. and Canada, grizzly bear country was where I always shifted to extra-high alert. Unlike my normal eagerness to see other wildlife with the naked eye, I wanted instead to see grizzlies from a park ranger's high-powered telescope or from an armored car or maybe on a postcard at the gift shop.
While on a bus tour in Denali National Park in Alaska, one leg of the ride was on a ridge road where signs urge you to be aware because you are in grizzly country. The wooden sign was gouged with giant claw marks all over it that convinced me to stay on the bus until the driver got off at the end of the tour in the parking lot in the spot nearest the visitor center.
During that same trip to Alaska, my brother, who lives there, advised we cancel our day hike plans to a state park near Anchorage. "A grizzly ate a runner there yesterday. They're still looking for it," he said matter-of-factly like he was delivering the weather forecast.
Before one of our day hikes in Glacier National Park, we heard a ranger at the visitor center laughing about how some people refer to the giant jingle bells hikers tie to their backpacks to scare away bears as "dinner bells."
"That isn't very reassuring," I said as I whipped around to tell my husband, the bells on my backpack jingling all the way.
Nor did I feel better when we crossed the border into Waterton in Canada where the border patrol took away my bear mace. (It's not like I was planning on spraying my grizzly attacker for fun, don'tcha know.)
At some point, after not seeing any bears cross my path for years when repeatedly visiting their territory, I was thinking maybe my fear was irrational. Until I met those other hikers.
We were walking uphill for a while when we stopped next to another couple taking a rest. They said, "You should have gotten here 10 minutes sooner. We just talked to a guy who was still shaking like a leaf after his morning run."
Seems this seasonal worker was jogging on a gravel road when he rounded a curve to find himself face to face with a grizzly grazing on berries. The startled bear actually huffed berry juice on the runner's shins because the two of them were so close to each other.
And this happened to a guy who worked at the park, knew it well and was trained in being bear aware. We didn't stand a chance.
From then on, we played it safe by watching elk, Big Horn sheep, bison and mountain goats — and spending the nights safely in hotels instead of a tent. Although, a word of advice: You should roll up your car window really fast if you make whining sounds like a female elk and you hear a very close bugle in response.
More recently, we've spent more time hiking in canyon country. The problem is many of the trailheads warn of being in cougar territory with tips such as "Do not run" if you see one. The only calming thought I had after reading those signs is at least I run faster than my husband who walks so slowly I wonder how he doesn't tip over.
I'm a bit ashamed to say it, but I've tested that survival of the fittest theory. Years ago reports surfaced of a cougar possibly traveling through the ravines of North Mankato. One night during our evening walk, I heard louder-than-usual rustling on the cliff above us coming from what I was convinced was much bigger than a squirrel.
"Don't run!" I yelled to my husband.
And then I ran like hell.
Not my proudest moment — but I am here to tell about it.
Kathy Vos is news editor and can be reached at kvos@mankatofreepress.com.
