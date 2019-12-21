Gov. Tim Walz is hoping to make the state friendlier to older folks.
He recently signed an executive order that creates a Governor’s Council on an Age-Friendly Minnesota. State agencies and others will come up with plans for addressing issues like long-term care, walkability of cities, transportation and a host of other possibilities.
Some cities and counties in Minnesota have already received the “age-friendly” designation from AARP for having action plans to address issues for older people.
The state plan is a response to an unprecedented demographic shift unfolding in the state. Next year the state will for the first time have more people 65 and older than there are school-age children.
My first thought was, why do we want to spend more resources on old people? They hold far more wealth than the generations below them and they get senior discounts at Perkins.
My second thought was, wait, those old codgers are going to include me pretty soon. Let's spend away.
Health care and transportation services are all well and fine, but I hope the governor's task force comes up with some practical things to help those getting up there in years.
China has laws making it a legal obligation for adult children to visit their parents. Multiple generations there used to live together or near each other with kids and grandkids helping out parents and grandparents. Now, a Chinese official said, many offspring live elsewhere.
"Those who live far away from parents should go home often," the official wrote.
I don't know if we want to go that far, but maybe we could have a law that requires grandkids to video chat with their grandparents once or twice a week.
Minnesota lawmakers should make it legal for anyone older than 65 to drive with either of their turn signals on anywhere, anytime for as long as they want.
I already can't remember anyone's name and I'm just 60. The state should require everyone to wear name tags, all the time.
And speaking of memory, passwords to all my different online accounts get a little hazy. The state should set up a Password Recovery for Seniors agency. When I can't remember the password to my AARP account, I could give the agency a call and they could look it up for me.
"Sir, your password for that account is 'RemberThisPassword,'" the customer rep could tell me.
"Oh, yeah, I thought I would have remembered that one. Thanks."
"No problem sir, I'm sure we'll be talking again soon."
Workplace rules and laws should be tweaked to allow workers over 65 to say any of the following without fear of lawsuits, incrimination or ridicule from co-workers: "Whippersnapper," "Back in my day," "Gals," "I left a message on your answering machine," "That didn't work when we tried it in '79," "What in Sam Hill's wrong with you people," "Dadgummit," "Nincompoop," "You call that crap music?" and "Wait while I print this map out."
And there should be a requirement that kids and grandkids have to laugh at Grandpa's joke, no matter how often he's told it to them.
I tell my joke almost every time I see the young ones: "I want to die peacefully in my sleep, like my grandpa, not screaming in terror like the passengers in his car."
Funny every time.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.