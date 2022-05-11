MANKATO — September Meyer went into nursing because she wanted to help people, and on Wednesday she was honored for doing just that.
Meyer, who works at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s Eastridge clinic, joined fellow nurses Elizabeth Johnson and Sue Ellen Heide in earning DAISY Awards for excellence this week. Amanda Rollins also earned a DAISY Award as a nurse leader.
Clinic leaders and colleagues surprised Meyer with the award Wednesday, with the longtime nurse reacting with shock.
The recognition meant a lot, Meyer said afterward, describing it as an awesome feeling to be rewarded for doing what she loves.
“I like helping people and touching people’s lives,” she said, adding that her favorite part of the job is “being able to work with patients and talk with patients and knowing I’m helping them make a change in their lives.”
Meyer is the type of nurse who patients ask for when they come in for appointments, said Dr. Erin Westfall, a family medicine doctor at Eastridge. Westfall and Meyer’s worked together in Le Sueur before their time in Mankato.
“September really goes above and beyond with all our patients,” Westfall said. “If I’m seeing patients without her, they’ll ask where she is.”
Having that strong rapport with patients can make a difference in health care. Meyer and other great nurses know how to build trust, Westfall said.
“When she does give them a call and says ‘Hey, you’re due for a blood pressure check,’ they don’t blow her off,” she said. “They’ll come in, and they come in to see her.”
The awards are distributed by the nonprofit DAISY Foundation, standing for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 in 1999 from a rare auto-immune disease, established the foundation as a way to thank nurses for the care he received.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s southwest Minnesota region recently partnered with the foundation to honor nurses demonstrating extraordinary service and compassion. Physicians, colleagues and patients nominate nurses for the honor, followed by selection committees reviewing nominees and selecting recipients each quarter.
Meyer, Johnson, Heide and Rollins were the first group of awardees in southwest Minnesota, which coincided with National Nurses Week.
More nurses in Mayo’s southwest Minnesota region can be nominated for the honor at mayoclinichealthsystem.org/DAISYAWARD.
