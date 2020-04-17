MANKATO — No college basketball Final Four, no Maverick hockey national tournament, no NBA or NHL playoffs, no spring high school sports.
But if area residents want to get their competitive juices flowing, Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato are offering an alternative: the 2020 Community Response Rate Challenge.
Completing a census form might not be as enticing as filling out a NCAA March Madness bracket, but the stakes are actually higher, according to local officials. By one count, Minnesota loses out on $10,000 in funding from various federal programs over the course of a decade for each uncounted person.
"It's very easy online. You can also do it by phone. It only takes a few minutes," said Kurt Klinder, Mankato's geographic information system coordinator. "And it helps Mankato and the Mankato area tremendously. We want to make sure we get our share."
The competition can be between states, between counties, between cities, between neighborhoods.
Minnesota, as of Thursday, was leading the nation in response rate to the census with just under 60% already submitting their forms. The most anemic response rates have been in New Mexico (39%), West Virginia (38%) and Alaska (33%). Response rates down to the neighborhood/census tract level can be found at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
Nicollet County was running sixth among Minnesota's 87 counties at 66%, narrowly trailing only five metro-area counties. (Carver was the leader at 69%.)
And west Mankato was leading the city's neighborhoods with just less than 68% of residents promptly being counted.
"We're doing really good. It's just, in comparison, we're not doing as well as we did in 2010," Klinder said. "... The nation as a whole is trending about 10% lower than we were 10 years ago."
One possible reason might have been resistance by some to the attempt to get people to fill out the forms online. The initial mailing simply directed people to websites. Paper census forms were sent out weeks later to those who didn't respond.
The pandemic might be another reason — people having more pressing concerns on their minds. But the stay-at-home order in place for most Americans also could have been a reason for a high response rate — people running out of alternative things to do.
The pandemic means enumerators — the census workers who go door to door when residents fail to respond to mailings — will be hitting communities later. But they will still come.
So, if people want to save the government some money and save themselves from a knock on the door, they should just fill out the form, Klinder said.
That is a bit more complicated for college students who have headed back to their parents' homes because classes have moved online. Those students, if they otherwise would have been living in a college town like Mankato, should still be counted in that town, he said.
Every resident properly counted makes a difference. Political subdivisions, from congressional districts to city council wards, are based on the counts. So is funding from the federal and state governments. Even police presence, via neighborhood officers, are divvied up that way in Mankato.
The restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus have definitely undermined local outreach efforts, such as plans to put door-hanger reminders in apartment buildings with low response rates.
"We have a lot of other ideas planned, and it's just a matter of adapting," Klinder said.
The Community Response Rate Challenge is an example. There have been no reports of Nicollet County residents trash-talking their Blue Earth County rivals about superior response rates. And no indications of North Mankatoans (67.7%) chanting across the river at Mankato (57.6%): "We get counted, yes we do! We get counted, how 'bout you?"
But the attempt to inject a little competition into the census at least served as a reminder to distracted residents, Klinder said: "I believe it's gotten their attention."
