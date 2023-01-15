MANKATO — Kellian Clink knows all about ice dams.
She’s owned her 1917 Mankato house for 22 years and twice has had an ice dam buildup where water came into the house as “an internal waterfall,” she said.
“It was horrible and scary. It was towels and more towels. It was really horrible, and I was lucky because insurance totally covered it. They had to take the sun room and basement underneath that down to the studs and rebuild it. It was ruined, you know.”
She’s twice since had her roof redone, and she credits Heyn Brothers Roofing with solving her ice dam problems. Now, she has the company out to rake her roof a few times each winter as a means of preventing ice dams. They’ve serviced her twice this winter so far, and Clink thinks it’s money well spent to fend off sleepless nights.
“It’s worrisome when it happens,” she said of ice dams. “And it’s not even so much about the money. Would you rather have $250 in your bank account and be worried about your roof or spend that $250 and sleep well at night? I sleep well knowing the roof has been raked.”
Roofers including Heyn are seeing an increase in homeowners calling to have their roofs raked as we’ve had so much snow this winter and it’s stacked up on their roofs.
“We get quite a few calls every winter,” said Kyle Gjerstad, roofing production manager for Boelter Window, Siding and Roofing. “We’ve gotten a lot more this winter than the previous because of all the snow, melt and rain and the amount of snow on roofs.”
“An ice dam is a growth of ice toward the bottom of the roof, and generally results from the rapid heating and cooling we’re having,” said John Peterson, partner with Schmidt Brothers Roofing. “The big catalyst is the drastic change in temperatures.”
Generally, your house has issues with ventilation or insulation if ice dams are forming, Peterson said, calling those the “two biggest factors.” To prevent ice dams, you should rake your roof with a plastic roof rake and get as much snow off as possible, experts say.
“It’s been worse this year,” Gjerstad said, “because of the amount of snow we’ve had.”
Older homes are more at risk of having ice dams form, said Cory Smith, director of sales at Heyn Brothers, because they haven’t been properly insulated and lack ventilation.
“We bring snow rakes, we bring our shovels, and some people even put heat cables up on their roof to help melt the snow and ice,” Smith said. “We’re doing everything we can to service them and prevent their homes from leaking.”
Some homeowners rake their own roofs, whereas others like Clink hire it done.
“I’m 65, and I just figure I will turn this over to young, tall, strong men,” she said.
