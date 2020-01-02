HANSKA — An ice-fishing house went through the ice Thursday afternoon and is nearly fully submerged on Lake Hanska just north of the Godahl point landing, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.
No one was in the fish house at the time when it sunk at about 4 p.m.
Recent warmer weather, rain and warm winds all create less than ideal ice conditions, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Those who venture onto the ice are reminded of the Department of Natural Resources guidelines of 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot; 5 inches for snowmobiles or ATVs; 8-12 inches for cars or small pickups; and 12-15 inches for medium trucks.
It's also helpful, authorities said, to tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.
