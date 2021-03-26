Throughout the day, Steve Schoeb will be looking through his window with binoculars at Madison Lake. He is checking to see if there is still ice on the lake. He also drives his truck around the lake to check for ice patches.
Despite recent warmth and wind, there are still some areas with ice on Madison Lake. Huge sheets of ice floated near the east bay of the lake on Thursday.
But Schoeb predicts remaining ice will be gone by early next week. It’s supposed to be 70 and windy Monday, ideal conditions for ice melting.
The ice is disappearing from local lakes earlier this spring than in the past couple of years. The median ice-out date on Madison Lake is April 5. This is significant because it means the lake is warming faster, and this impacts fishing seasons and water quality by giving algae and rooted plants a head start on their growing season.
On Madison Lake, an ice-out date is recorded when no ice can be detected from the shoreline. Once Schoeb can no longer see ice on the lake, he will email Peter Boulay, assistant state climatologist at the Minnesota State Climate Office.
Boulay tracks ice-out on lakes throughout Minnesota and relies on volunteers, like Schoeb, to monitor and report when the ice is gone. This time of year, Boulay receives emails, letters, phone calls and Facebook messages from community members about ice-out conditions. He receives information on about 10% of the state's lakes.
The Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency enlist volunteer reporters like Schoeb to collect this data so the agencies can track how ice cover varies year to year. The goal is to capture data on as many lakes as possible.
Tracking ice-out dates on lakes helps provide a snapshot of what spring will be like and track climate change in the region.
This spring ice-out at Swan Lake was recorded March 20, about two weeks earlier than the median ice-out date recorded by the DNR. It was one of the first lakes in the state with a reported ice-out this season.
The earlier ice-out date was driven by the warm weather spells this spring, with temperatures in the 60s in early March. The snow also melted faster this spring. Without the protection of snow, the sun warmed the ice on local lakes faster. Boulay said when there is warm weather and an early ice-out, spring comes early with plants and trees turning green sooner.
It was a fairly mild winter and the ice on local lakes had a short season this year. The ice formed late this winter as well. Temperatures in the 50s in December pushed fishing season back a week or two later than usual.
Schoeb said that while the ice was on the lake, there was more activity and people ice fishing on Madison Lake than in most winters.
Ice quality and duration have greatly varied in the region during the past few years.
A historically cold April in 2018 resulted in a record-late ice-out on many local lakes. The ice wasn’t completely gone from Madison Lake until April 30 that year.
