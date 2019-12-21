Adam and Ashley Scholljegerdes and Joe Christenson are among the few Minnesotans not relishing the unseasonably warm temperatures.
The warmup made the ice sculptors more comfortable while they worked in Sibley Park Friday and Saturday, but it made their mission of making a frozen holiday train a bit more challenging.
“When you’re an ice carver, you have to be able to improvise,” Adam said.
The Scholljegerdeses, of Faribault, and Christenson, of Waterville, tweaked their train design knowing the 24 300-pound blocks of ice they were chiseling wouldn’t freeze together as readily as they had planned.
“It’s designed so there is more stacking and less that has to freeze horizontally,” Adam said.
They covered their work-in-progress in ultraviolet-resistant tarps while the sun was at its peak Friday and Saturday.
“At least it’s cloudy now. That will help,” Christenson as they prepared to get back to work Saturday afternoon.
They stayed until the Kiwanis Holiday Lights went dark Friday. They expected to cut it close, but finish their lighted train carrying gifts and St. Nick before the park closed Saturday.
Christenson and Adam Scholljegerdes have endured many weather extremes in their more than a decade of carving together.
“Mother Nature can be cruel,” Scholljegerdes said.
Both carvers got their start at the St. Paul Winter Carnival. Scholljegerdes recalled one carnival when the temperature was 20 degrees below zero.
The ideal weather for carving is between 20 and 25 degrees and overcast, Christenson said. That’s cold enough to protect the ice but warm enough to keep a properly dressed carver comfortable.
“It happens maybe one out of four times,” said Ashley, who is Adam’s wife and joined the carving team a few years ago.
They were the first sculptors at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights when organizers added sculpting as an attraction in 2015. They’ve created art under lights every year since. Their previous creations included Old Man Winter and a dragon.
The last two years the Kiwanis Holiday Lights had an ice-carving contest. The Scholljegerdeses and Christenson split up and competed against each other, and others.
Last year the husband and wife pair won with their Abominable Snowman and Rudolph carving.
This year the trio are working together in a new location. Event organizers decided to move the sculpting near the ice skating warming house so it is visible to the many people who opt to enjoy the Holiday Lights from a vehicle.
“The change in location has really been enjoyable,” Christenson said.
Those who trekked in on foot Friday and Saturday were welcomed to stay and watch the carvers at work for a while and ask questions when a chainsaw wasn’t whirring.
Whether it’s the same type of chainsaw one would use to cut down a tree is one of the common questions Adam said he receives. The answer is yes.
How long visitors will get to enjoy the completed train sculpture is hard to predict, the carvers said. Their prior works have lasted anywhere from minutes to months.
“One (sculpture) lasted a month-and-a-half when we didn’t think it would last a week,” Christenson said.
Another intricate Winter Carnival entry survived for just 20 minutes after completion.
It might lose some of its detail, but the carvers expect their train will hold up for the most part through at least Christmas.
They use man-made ice, which contains less oxygen, and stands up to the sun better than natural ice.
The carvers said creating art out of chunks of frozen water is rewarding even when their creations don’t last long.
“You can really be proud of them, but you can’t get too attached to them,” Adam said.
“It’s not cheap. It’s not easy. But it’s satisfying,” Christenson said.
Locals who miss the train will get another chance to see the artists at work. They will return to Mankato next month to make a sculpture for the inaugural SnowKato Days winter celebration.
