MANKATO — Testing confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County, while the state's hospitalization numbers continued to trend in an encouraging direction Monday.
The 10 new cases were among 20 total in south-central Minnesota. Le Sueur, Brown, Waseca, Nicollet and Watonwan counties combined for the other 10 cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The regional increase came as Minnesota's COVID-19 intensive care unit hospitalizations dipped to the lowest total since April 25.
Hospitalizations and deaths have slowed down in recent weeks, although the rate of positive tests has recently ticked up. The state reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total death toll to 1,504 since the pandemic began.
The full list of new area cases includes:
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Le Sueur — Three
- Brown County — Three
- Waseca County — Two
- Nicollet County — One
- Watonwan County — One
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.