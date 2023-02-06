COURTLAND — Icy conditions contributed to a crash Monday on Highway 68 in Cambria Township, sending one motorist to a hospital.
The crash occurred when an eastbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Jean Audrey Kahnke, 83, of Courtland, and a westbound Ford Taurus driven by Megan Deanne Knutson, 25, of New Ulm, collided at 5:12 p.m., according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Knutson was treated for non-life threatening injuries at New Ulm Hospital. Kahnke reportedly sustained no injuries in the crash.
