I doubt there was a dry eye in the Kato Ballroom after Michele Gran told a crowd of farmers and ag students about the death of her son Landon last summer.
Trying to fight back tears, she told of how her 18-year-old was working alone in a grain bin near Norseland when he was caught by a sweep auger.
Anyone who grew up on a farm knows about the dangers inherent in the business. They also know that it's easy to overlook those dangers.
As kids we were often inside grain bins. When the grain pulled your legs slowly down as it was being emptied out the bottom of the bin, it seemed more like fun — or at least not the danger it is. Many grain bin deaths are from people being pulled down and suffocating.
Many other deaths and injuries are from getting caught in augers.
Farming and ranching aren't the most dangerous professions but rank high.
Based only on fatalities per 100,000 people, commercial fishing and logging rank at the top. Then comes airplane pilots and flight engineers, roofers, steel workers, garbage haulers and truck drivers. Farming/ranching ranks eighth.
If you're wondering why airplane pilots/flight engineers ranks so high when there are so few airliner crashes, it's because almost all the deaths happen in the private airplane sector.
No one keeps records on the number of injuries on farms. Government agencies can track injuries in more regulated businesses such as manufacturing, where employers have to report injuries. Tracking farm injuries is a lot harder, but I'm sure the numbers are fairly high.
Newer farm implements definitely have a lot more safety features than such machines used to. There are more shields over the spinning gears and chains and belts. There are roll bars on tractors (although if you don't have a seatbelt on, they don't help a lot).
But machinery lasts for many decades and there are still a lot of old tractors and other equipment in use. And despite shields and other safety equipment on newer equipment, there are still lots of ways to get hurt or killed.
Injuries to hands and fingers are still a big issue on farms. The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health estimates that about a quarter of all injuries on farms are to the fingers or hands. I doubt as many farmers lose fingers these days as farmers used to. Old corn-shelling machines, where you fed in cobs of corn and the kernels were taken off the cob, were a big reason a lot of old-timers don't have all their digits. Corn shellers were scary machines with big gears and chains spinning everywhere.
But despite safer equipment, the tragic headlines show there's still a long way to go in keeping the farm safer.
Gran's and others' work to bring more attention, funding and reasonable legislation helps.
Gran made a salient point at the grain safety event, saying safety equipment needs to be made simpler. She noted there are harnesses people should put on before going in a grain bin. But, she said, farmers going into a bin for maybe a 15-minute job will be tempted to skip the time it takes to put on and hook up the harness system. And while having two people working together is safer, any farmer knows that isn't always possible.
One idea Gran came up with is developing an app or something for a smart watch, like the Apple watches everyone wears, that would allow someone in trouble inside a grain bin to tap a button or the screen, triggering a switch that would turn off the auger inside. And a second button that would send out a 911 message and maybe messages to family or others that you were in trouble and show where you are. Gran is working with an engineer to pursue the idea.
She's right about the need for more easy-to-use and inexpensive safety gear, be it using technology or just devising better safety equipment.
With all the major agribusinesses in the region, encouraging new ideas through some type of contest might help produce new, workable ideas.
Farms are a lot safer than in the days of corn shellers, but they're still a dangerous place. More education and inventive ideas are needed.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
