We’ve become accustomed to people suing at the drop of a hat.
Hot McDonald’s coffee spilled on a lap? A woman was awarded $2.9 million.
A few years ago a California woman sued Jelly Belly for using the term “evaporated cane juice” instead of the word “sugar” in its jelly beans. That one was dismissed.
And there was the teen who sued Subway because their footlongs weren’t actually a foot long. Subway was about to settle the case for more than a half million dollars, but the judge threw the whole case out when he found out all the settlement would have gone to lawyers, not the kid who sued.
Our litigious society makes us all a bit jumpy, stocking up on enough insurance to cover us if we happen to be at the wrong end of a lawsuit.
But imagine what would happen if plants and animals could sue us?
Turns out they maybe can.
Wild rice is the lead plaintiff in a novel lawsuit by the White Earth Band of Ojibwe against the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The tribe is among opponents of the Line 3 oil pipeline being built across northern Minnesota.
The suit advances a legal theory that nature itself has rights to exist and flourish, and is not simply human property.
The band says the DNR has failed to protect the state’s fresh water during the Line 3 construction, thus violating the God-given rights of wild rice to grow.
This isn’t the first time the idea has been advanced that animals and plants have a right to the justice system, via a human conduit.
If the concept takes hold, we’re in trouble because nature is pretty much fed up with us.
We don’t have a good track record of being good stewards of living things.
In a first of its kind estimate, a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that humans represent just 0.01% of all living things; yet since the start of civilization, we’ve caused the loss of 83% of all wild mammals and half of plants.
Fowl would be one of the first in line at the courthouse.
“Your honor, they jam us in tiny cages in a cavernous building. Most of my friends end up in a bucket of KFC. This seriously dampens my right of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
“I agree, Ms. Pullet,” says the judge. “But the honey barbecue chicken wings down at the Wing Thing Cafe are to die for. Well, for you to die for anyway.”
Whitetails would have quite a suit. Cars and pickups try to run them down year-round and then one fine, crisp fall morning as they’re looking for love in the woods, lead starts flying.
Mice get poisoned, trapped in sticky glue and are constantly marked for death. But they may get even less sympathy in court than Ted Bundy.
Hydrangeas would love to haul me to court. I’ve killed many of them over the years. I didn’t try, but there is obviously some severe negligence on my part.
I’ve been at war with rabbits, have a badger pelt in my cabin, sprayed countless insects with poisons, shot skunks, and smiled with deep-seated satisfaction watching a rack of ribs slow smoke on my grill.
If this wild rice suit takes hold in court, I’ll need to seriously up my insurance coverage.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.