MANKATO — Members of Ignite the Youth say their voices are not being heard individually and they hope by forming a group they can propel more systemic change.
“Racism is the elephant in the room,” Desmond Bassett said. “Rather than listen to us they’d rather pretend it’s not a problem.”
The teens and young adults are organizing to promote social justice and equality initiatives, with a focus on education and other issues impacting young people.
“This group came about to have young individuals come together and speak about their experiences,” Anisa Omar said. “There is so much we need to fix in the school system. And we’ve decided one tangible change that can occur within the year is removing school resource officers out of our schools.”
Other issues at the top of the group’s list include increasing diversity among educators and reducing suspensions of Black and brown students.
They’d like to see the district do more to recruit more educators of color.
“The faculty should represent the students,” Bassett said.
They also are concerned by the number of students — especially Black and brown students — who are being suspended from school. Studies have found students who have been suspended are less likely to graduate.
In 2018 Mankato was among over 40 districts across the state reproached by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights for disproportionately suspending students of color and special education students.
The district has been working to reduce the number of suspensions and make decisions on when to suspend students less subjective, said Scott Hare, director of support services for Mankato Area Public Schools.
Suspensions were down 24% overall and down among all groups of students from March 2019 to March 2020 compared to the prior 12 months, he said.
