MANKATO — The company that designed the lighting for the Landmark Plaza in St. Paul, the historic stone water tower in downtown Chicago and the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis is exploring the possibility of illuminating the silo mural in Mankato.
Schuler Shook — a lighting-design and theater-planning firm with offices in Minneapolis and five other cities — has been hired to develop an illumination plan for Guido van Helten’s mural on the Ardent Mills silos towering over Old Town and the Minnesota River.
Michael DiBlasi, a partner and principal designer for the firm, said the project aims to bring “a significant yet subtle” change to Mankato’s appearance by illuminating a prominent gateway to the city.
“The illumination will provide an evening presence for the artwork while enhancing the silos,” DiBlasi said. “The lighting approach will be subtle, honoring the art piece while giving presence to the area.”
The $8,000 cost of preliminary design work is being covered with some of the remaining funds from the $300,000 raised to finance the painting of the mural by van Helten, which was completed in 2020. The initial work will provide a sense of the feasibility and cost of moving forward with the project. A decision will then be needed on whether to move forward with final designs and fundraising to purchase and install the lighting fixtures, said Mat Greiner, executive director of Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, which is leading the effort.
Greiner listed the challenges of lighting the 135-foot tall painting, which go beyond its sheer size. A railroad operates immediately adjacent to the mural. The silos are still heavily used by Ardent Mills. Somebody will have to pay the electric bill for the lights. Mankato has an ordinance aimed at preventing additional light pollution. Transportation officials would be concerned if the lights were a distraction to drivers.
And while Schuler Shook has illuminated larger and more architecturally complex structures than the silos, the mural project will require relatively uniform lighting to show off the painting rather than the dramatic contrast between shadows and brightness that are common in illuminating buildings.
Even with issues to be addressed, Greiner is anything but pessimistic about the prospects for success and believes the lights can be shining in less than a year.
“There’s enough energy behind this; I’m very confident we’re going to be able to complete this project,” he said.
Tami Paulsen, who was instrumental in making the mural a reality, is more cautious.
“We have a lot of constraints. These are working silos. We have the railroad, the bridge, the highway,” said Paulsen, chair of CityArt LLC, a partnership of Twin Rivers and the City Center Partnership that works to bring public art to the downtowns of Mankato and North Mankato. “... The silos are immense works of art. They have ideas how to do it, but we really need to meet with the stakeholders ... .”
Still, Paulsen saw multiple hurdles overcome with the original mural project, thanks in no small part to the attitude of Ardent Mills executives.
“They were just so supportive,” she said. “Previous owners were more skeptical of the prospect.”
The company’s willingness to consider adding lighting to their silos was demonstrated by the cooperation shown in locating the original building plans for the silos, which were constructed in 1968.
Any community skepticism of the mural project appears to have been largely vanquished by affection for van Helten’s work, including its hopeful theme of young people from diverse backgrounds joining together in dance — an inspiration spawned by the Australian’s visit to the annual Mahkato Wacipi powwow in Mankato’s Land of Memories Park.
“He saw all these various cultures dancing together and melding together with joy,” Paulsen said. “That was something he hadn’t really seen before in his other travels.”
So the mural offers a positive image of Mankato-North Mankato that might prompt additional generosity from donors — presenting a community that supports both diversity and public art. The message is so massive in scale, it’s hard to miss — visible from throughout the river valley, including for drivers entering Mankato on Highway 169. And it’s a stark contrast to the plain utilitarian concrete grain storage structures confronting visitors for a half-century before 2020.
“Now it’s something quite beautiful and a point of pride,” Greiner said. “However, it’s dark at night. ... The final step in making that project do the best work it can in the city is to light it.”
And, he believes, that additional step will only strengthen the basic message the mural presents: “By investing in these things, it just shows we care, that we want to make a beautiful place to live in.”
As autumn brings increasingly shorter days and daylight savings time comes to an end in a week, it might be a prime time for arts advocates to be making a fundraising pitch for a lighting project. With two or three months of design work yet required, that will have to wait, according to Greiner.
But he’s hopeful concerns will be addressed, approvals will be granted and fundraising will eventually go so well that this will be the last winter when the mural disappears into darkness for more than half the day.
“I’m optimistic the community is really going to get behind this because there’s already energy,” he said of the illumination goal. “Certainly by this time next year, we can easily have been enjoying it for some time.”
