MANKATO — Two grant-funded deputies made 126 arrests during their first year patrolling Blue Earth County Roads looking specifically for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
They'll be on patrol for at least one more year.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office received a federal grant to create a new patrol deputy position dedicated to DWI enforcement, starting last October. The grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been renewed for a second year.
Deputies Chris Arkell and Adam Suckow shared the position, each dedicating six months to watching for impaired drivers.
They worked days and times identified through state data collection as peak time frames for DWI-related crashes, including overnights, weekends and select holidays. They patrolled all parts of the county, including within the city of Mankato.
Arkell and Suckow made more than 2,200 traffic stops during nearly 1,400 hours on patrol during their first year, according to data provided by the Sheriff's Office.
The stops resulted in 126 arrests, of which 98 were for driving under the influence.
Arkell noted one other statistic that stood out to him: 31% of the DWI arrests did not involve alcohol. Nearly a third of the drivers were under the influence of a narcotic.
The Sheriff's Office hired a new deputy for regular patrols while Arkell and Suckow take turns on their special assignment. Arkell is back on patrol for the first half of the second year of the grant.
Arkell and Suckow aren't the only deputies who now are pulling over suspected impaired drivers, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Capt. Paul Barta said. Other deputies are still on the lookout when they aren't preoccupied with another emergency.
The DWI deputy, in inverse, can set aside DWI patrol to assist on emergency calls when occasionally needed, Barta said. The Sheriff's Office pays for the DWI deputy's time during those incidents, instead of the grant. That means the county has an extra deputy available to respond to major emergencies with minimal added local expense.
The Sheriff's Office was eligible to apply for the grant because Blue Earth County is among the top 25 counties in the state with the most DWI-related traffic deaths and serious injuries.
Five people died in DWI-related crashes in Blue Earth County between 2014 and 2018, according to state records. Another 105 people were seriously injured.
