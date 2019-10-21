NEW ULM — A former Brown County man who is in prison for raping and impregnating a young woman is now accused of also raping a child.
Travis John Stancer, 43, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Brown County District Court.
A girl told police earlier this year Stancer raped her multiple times several years ago in his New Ulm residence. The girl was younger than 13 years old at the time, according to the court complaint.
Stancer is in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault and incest charges in an unrelated case in January. He repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman starting when she was 18 years old and she conceived a child, according to court records.
A warrant has been issued for Stancer’s arrest on the new charges after he is released from prison at the end of the year.
