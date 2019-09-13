MANKATO — Input from residents was used to help select a Hilltop park as the location for a new outdoor fitness course and new playground equipment that aligns with American Disabilities Act requirements.
The features will be installed at Highland Park, 950 Warren St., during the summer of 2020.
The park's current playground equipment is scheduled for replacement.
A new playground unit for the park near Minnesota State University was identified as a 2019 project in Mankato's Community Investment Plan.
The new playground features are two towers connected by a skyway with climbing rings, a net climber and several slides. The equipment's design meets safety requirements and provide opportunities aligned with ADA requirements.
The free fitness course will be located along a trail. Course users will encounter a series of physical obstacles with various challenge levels.
A state of Minnesota grant that requires a fitness option will be used to fund part of the project.
Estimated costs are $186,000 for the playground equipment and $65,000 for the outdoor fitness equipment.
Other projects include an asphalt trail near the restroom building, improvements to restrooms and two park shelters, concrete curbing and net replacement at the volleyball court.
