NORTH MANKATO — With Councilman Billy Steiner being the sole dissenter, the City Council voted 4-1 on Monday to create a new North Mankato department of Culture, Recreation & Quality of Life.
The department will be headed by City Administrator John Harrenstein or someone he designates, and Harrenstein will determine its duties.
The department will oversee numerous community events, Caswell sports, aquatic programming and youth sports.
During Monday night’s meeting, Harrenstein said numerous city staff members already collaborate on various events, and the new department, “better reflects a lot of what’s already being done...it just codifies it.”
He said he does not anticipate hiring additional staff.
“In terms of the costs, there’s no additional costs being proposed,” he said.
Steiner said the different staff members and nonprofit groups that work together to put on events have handled it well.
“It’s already working, I don’t understand why we’re adding another layer of bureaucracy. I just think it’s really unnecessary to add another layer.”
But Mayor Mark Dehen and councilmembers Sandra Oachs, Diane Norland and Jim Whitlock all said better organization under a new department makes sense as the city adds more events.
“With the growth of the number of events and the breadth of events it makes sense for the city to reorganize under one umbrella,” Dehen said. “We can do it with little budget impact.”
Three people spoke during a public hearing prior to the council vote, with one asking only what additional cost the new department would bring.
Resident Tom Hagen opposed the new department saying, “It is a clever cover to justify the hostile takeover of Fun Days.”
At the end of last year the city announced they would take over organization of the annual Fun Days. The move drew sharp criticism from several residents and members of the Civic & Commerce Association, which has long managed the event. Denny Kemp, who died in late September, had been the lead organizer of it for decades.
The city said it reached out to Civic & Commerce to discuss how the organization planned to proceed without Kemp and to discuss the future of Fun Days but got little response. Civic & Commerce leaders said they did respond and described the city’s actions as a “hostile takeover.”
Hagen argued there has been a “litany of overreach” by Harrenstein. As Hagen listed a series of events he felt the city had mishandled, Dehen told him several times to stick to the topic of the public hearing and said he was “out of order.”
Resident Barb Church said the proposal for a new department lacked details, including added costs and who would have what duties.
Under the current city organizational chart, the “aquatics programming director” and “youth sports coordinator” report to Library Director Katie Heintz, with Heintz reporting to the finance director. Caswell Sports is a separate department.
Under the new culture and recreation department, the library director, Caswell Sports, aquatic programming director and youth sports coordinator will be under the department’s purview.
Heintz, the library director, has handled programming such as Music in the Park, Pumpkin Walks, Party on the Prairie, Symphony on the Prairie, adult nights at the pool and swim lessons, as well as working with Business on Belgrade, Connecting Commerce and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
Caswell Sports is overseen by Phil Tostenson, who coordinates the adult softball league, adult sand volleyball league and works with Mankato United to schedule and maintain the soccer fields at Caswell North. He also works with Neil Kaus, Heintz and volunteer youth sport organizers to coordinate registration for a variety of youth programs through the Caswell Sports website.
Youth Sports Coordinator Kaus was brought on to manage the area’s youth football association after North Mankato acquired it last year and has generated sponsorship revenue at the swim facility, Caswell Park, the youth football league and youth recreation programs like soccer.
Harrenstein said the new department will not change the operations of the Taylor Library Board.
