MANKATO — New filings for unemployment insurance remains significantly higher than under normal conditions, but the past month has seen a continuation of far fewer claims than were filed in March and April when the governor ordered many businesses to close.
Since March 15 there have been 10,908 unemployment insurance claims filed in Blue Earth County.
In the nine-county area, Faribault, Sibley and Watonwan counties have had the fewest filings, all under 2,000.
In the nine-county area, 30,556 people have filed for unemployment since March 15, according to figures from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
What isn’t known is how many of those who filed for unemployment insurance have returned to work. Many who filed were and are still employed but were put on furlough for a week or more at a time as businesses dealt with the financial blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of people who have filed for unemployment in Blue Earth County is equal to 26.6% of the county’s labor force. (The labor force is the number of people 16 and older.) That is the highest percentage of the labor force of any area county.
In Nicollet County the number of unemployment claims since March 15 has equaled 21.6% of the labor force.
Not surprisingly, the food service and retail sectors had the highest number of unemployment filings.
In Blue Earth County 847 unemployment claims since March 15 came from food and beverage servers and 515 from cooks and food preparation workers.
In the retail sector 732 people in the county filed for unemployment.
In the construction sector 412 county residents filed for unemployment while there were 479 claims in other production trades.
In Blue Earth County 5,967 females have filed for unemployment while 4,754 have been males.
Statewide there have been 835,231 unemployment filings since March 15.
The highest daily filing in Minnesota was March 18 when more than 32,000 people applied for unemployment.
Since March 15 the 25-34 age group had the highest number of filings (202,843).
Based on education level those with a high school degree had the highest number of filings at 247,166.
According to the most recent jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate was at 13.3% nationwide at the end of May, even with the addition of 2.5 million jobs.
Minnesota’s unemployment rate shot up to 9.9% in May, the highest level ever recorded since the state began tracking it in the 1970s.
The strain on unemployment funds is being felt in most states.
Minnesota's DEED says the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund will run out of money this month. The department said it made a formal request for federal funding earlier this month to ensure that unemployment benefits continue to be paid out.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said the state has had to transition to federal funds before and that "it is a clear process laid out in federal law."
"The impact of this global pandemic is staggering and has impacted every community in our state," Grove said in a statement. "We know how difficult the past few months have been for so many Minnesotans who found themselves out of work — or working significantly less — through no fault of their own, as well as for the hundreds of thousands of businesses who have had to close, modify operations, change their business practices, and find new ways to bring in revenue or serve their customers and clients."
Currently those getting unemployment payments are receiving an added $600 per week, part of the CARES Act passed by Congress on March 27. That added payment is set to expire at the end of this month.
