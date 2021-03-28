MANKATO — When people are faced with times of uncertainty, they tend to return to their roots to face those problems head-on.
That's part of the reason why Gov. Tim Walz said he thought of coming back to Mankato West High School Sunday to deliver his State of the State address from his former classroom.
"I can't help it, I still see the world through the eyes of a teacher," Walz said Sunday morning.
Walz chose to address the state through online video rather than the normal live speech to the Minnesota Legislature. He sought to reassure the state as it struggles with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He highlighted Minnesota's efforts to vaccinate more than 1.5 million residents thus far and the state's success above the national average in vaccinating seniors. Yet he also drew on local experiences to address the ongoing pandemic challenges and the enduring racial tensions brought on by George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last May.
Walz noted during his speech Martin Luther King, Jr., spoke to Mankatoans 60 years ago about many of the same racial issues people face today. With Floyd's death, "our deep racial inequities were exposed for the world to see," Walz said.
The governor also stressed it would take cooperation to push Minnesota through the ongoing economic, racial and public health issues residents continue to face. Walz pitched his budget plans and education policy as crucial for the state's growth.
"For too many, getting back to normal isn't good enough," Walz said.
Walz urged Minnesotans to continue to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and to sign up for vaccinations as soon as they can. He also urged residents who want to participate in rallies and protests during the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, one of the four officers accused of murdering Floyd, to do so peacefully.
"Practice your First Amendment right, but please heed Dr. King's advice that nonviolence is the only way to truly move hearts and create change," Walz said.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said in prepared remarks Sunday afternoon Minnesotans should be hopeful about the future, but he questioned Walz's ongoing emergency powers during the pandemic.
"We're asking the governor for clear guidance of when he will lift the emergency powers," Gazelka said. "We think they should have been lifted long ago, but when will he do it?"
Gazelka also touted a Senate Republican budget plan, saying Republicans want to pass a two-year budget without raising taxes. Walz proposed taxing higher earners and larger businesses earlier this year, before the state estimated a $1.6 billion budget surplus and before Congress passed large-scale relief that included billions of dollars in aid allocated to Minnesota.
A touch of home
Walz made Mankato a major theme of this year's address, from the time his students asked to help install sandbags to prevent spring flooding near St. Peter in the 1990s to stories about the Scarlets football team's successful 1999 state championship in the wake of a disappointing start to the season.
Walz said before the address he was proud to have been part of a community that understood compassion and seeks to help others in times of need. And Mankato's ties to the state are growing with each passing year.
After all, when the Walzes wanted to use the governor's one-time classroom at West, all they had to do was text their former next-door neighbor — West Principal Sherri Blasing.
"This is actually the part of the year where we'd talk about planning our gardens," Gwen Walz said with a laugh.
Gwen Walz said she still texts frequently with Blasing and other colleagues from her time as an educator in Mankato. Serving at the state level "doesn't mean that you give up all your ties and relationships" but allows for a sounding board whenever the Walzes want community-level feedback on ideas.
"I spent 22 years in this school district," Gwen Walz said. "That really informs how I think about things."
Blasing said it was a pleasure to watch the Walzes and other former colleagues, such as new Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and former Supt. Sheri Allen, go on to work on statewide issues with the experience they gained here in Mankato.
"We have a lot of good public educators in this community," Blasing said.
Walz said he hoped giving his address in the classroom would highlight how central schools are to communities, as well as share in many Minnesotans' hopes to have students back in school hallways sooner rather than later.
"That's still the goal," he said.
