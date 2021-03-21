While other state legislatures move to change how people vote in the wake of the 2020 election, voting bills in the Minnesota Legislature have little chance to progress this year.
The state’s divided Legislature — a DFL-controlled House and a GOP-controlled Senate — has 141 election-related bills floating around both Houses this year. Democrats seek to loosen some restrictions on voting, while Republicans are proposing rules to tighten voting access.
Neither philosophy will gain much ground this year or the next, but the policy discussions will likely serve to stir up political bases for the next set of statewide elections in 2022.
In the House, DFLers have put together bills that would allow ex-felons to vote, automatically register voters once they turn 18 and pre-register 16-year-olds to vote, among other proposals. In the Senate, GOP lawmakers are backing a proposal authored by Sen. Scott Newman, of Hutchinson, to mandate a photo ID at the polls for residents who want to vote in statewide elections. Other legislation takes aim at curtailing the instances where absentee balloting is allowed.
Minnesotans considered a similar proposal as a constitutional amendment during the 2012 election. The amendment failed that year.
Minnesota isn’t alone when it comes to clashing voting ideas. At least 43 states are considering voting bills that would restrict voter access this year as of Feb. 19, according to the Brennan Center for Justice out of New York University Law School. A different set of 43 states is considering bills to expand voter access.
Researchers at the Brennan Center for Justice identified eight Minnesota proposals as of last month they considered to be restrictive of voting, all of which were GOP bills. Thirty bills were judged to expand voter access in the state.
GOP lawmakers think it’s a misrepresentation to say Republicans want to restrict voter access, said Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake.
“We just want to ensure that people are voting in the right place and are the ones who are supposed to be voting,” he said.
While Draheim is a co-author of Newman’s voter ID bill, he’s introduced his own legislation specifically geared toward ballot counting. Draheim said he’s trying to avoid hot-button issues by crafting legislation that would garner bipartisan support and bring more transparency to the election process.
Draheim’s bill mandates video surveillance in places where ballots are stored, as well as mandating certain locks and setting rules over personal items and pen markings on ballots, among other things.
Draheim argues his bill helps improve perception issues over how ballots are counted. He pointed to issues during the November 2020 election where campaign workers reported troubles watching the ballot-counting process as feeding potential disinformation about the election process.
“Do I think there was a problem in Le Sueur County because our poll watcher wasn’t allowed in? No, I don’t, but there’s a perception problem there,” Draheim said. “I won my election, but what would my opponent think if that happened to him? I don’t want to be elected under false pretenses.”
Election officials around the state say last year’s elections went well considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said during a League of Women Voters online forum Thursday the 2020 election “was fair, accurate, honest and secure, period.”
“This was a really solidly run election,” he said.
Simon and other election officials say disinformation and false concerns about Minnesota’s election process are unwarranted and don’t reflect the myriad safeguards election officials have put in place.
“We have miniscule, miniscule incidents in the state of Minnesota of any wrongdoing,” Simon said. He said maybe a couple of dozen instances of voter fraud or other issues are reported after each election while more than 3 million voters cast ballots. He acknowledged election officials would like there to be zero issues each election, but those cases are few compared to the total number of votes processed.
Other election officials stress numerous safeguards throughout the election process, from checks in the absentee ballot process to rules over counting ballots.
Michael Stalberger, who directs Blue Earth County’s elections, said local election officials often double and triple check voting totals in the days leading up to Election Day as absentee ballots are returned. Election officials won’t go home for the day until local ballot tallies match information from the Secretary of State’s Office.
All those safeguards are part of a larger effort to make it easier to vote, according to Stalberger.
“We’ve now moved to this concept that Election Day is the last day to vote,” he said. “This is something that’s gained a lot of acceptance from people. A lot of folks are enjoying picking the day to vote that’s best for them.”
