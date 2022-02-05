Huxen Hatanpa is a curious kind of guy.
The 5-year-old wants to know how the water fountain at Loyola Catholic Schools works. He likes to read. And he’s a wizard at shapes.
Huxen was among 12 would-be kindergartners at Loyola Saturday going through tests and observations as part of Loyola’s kindergarten assessments.
This is the second year the private school in Mankato has hosted assessments of its own after a short pause. It comes at a crucial time for students of all ages experiencing the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on education.
“It is just a way for our teachers to get to know students better,” Kerstyn Cafarelli, an admissions associate at Loyola, said. “So when they start in the fall we’re able to individualize a lot more for the kids.”
Kindergarten assessments are a common milestone for parents with younger kids. Teachers assess for basic knowledge on colors, numbers, shapes, body parts and letters among other things. Yet students are tested on advanced concepts, from positional phrases (think an object under a table, or a car next to a truck) to sequencing the proper scene or matching similar objects together.
All the while, teachers observe how students problem solve, their fine motor skills, how they respond socially to the test.
Those developmental and social skills are more critical than normal, as education and mental health experts worry time away from in-person classrooms during the pandemic stunts a student’s social skills and interpersonal relationships.
That’s part of the reason why Huxen’s father, Aaron Hatanpa, was glad to have his son assessed Saturday.
“It’s great to have our kids be able to be back here and educated again,” Aaron said.
Huxen was taken out of his preschool program at the YMCA during the pandemic lockdown in 2020, but has attended classes steadily for some time. Dustin Wells’ and Ashley Ganger’s son Malcolm was also taken out of his preschool program during the lockdown. Though Malcolm is 4 years old now, he was only 3 when he was expected to attend preschool virtually.
“Malcolm is a very hyperactive kid, so even sitting by the computer, he’s like ‘no,’ and he runs around,” Ganger said.
Yet Malcolm’s parents have no concerns about his social and interpersonal skills. If Malcolm’s not at preschool, he’s at daycare, where he’s socializing and learning how to play in a group.
“Even when he’s inside for more than a few days and he doesn’t have his friends around, he’s always asking can we go see a random friend,” Ganger said.
Loyola briefly paused its own assessments for two years, solely using kindergarten screenings from Mankato Area Public Schools, before restarting tests for little guys in 2021. Cafarelli said Loyola staff added a few more social/emotional questions and observations in this year’s test to help determine what students may need one-to-one instruction on during the year.
For Huxen, those lessons may not come soon enough.
“It was fun,” he said.
