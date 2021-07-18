A few area construction projects, large and small, are not nearing completion. Instead, they’re just getting ready to kick off.
On the small side, surface-level improvements will soon shut down the Main Street hill in Mankato between Fourth and Hannah streets.
The pavement project is likely to commence late this month or in early August and take about two weeks, Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said.
Two larger projects will be beginning at about the same time.
About 13 miles of Highway 169 is to be resurfaced between Winnebago and Vernon Center starting July 26. The stretch of highway isn’t scheduled to be closed to traffic, but MnDOT is warning drivers to expect delays. The $4.2 million of work is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 17.
And one of Blue Earth County’s longest-running projects is also set to resume July 26 — the redesign and reconstruction of County Road 1 from Mankato to the southern end of the county. The final stage of the project will close a segment south of County Road 90, and it is scheduled to continue — with a break during the winter months — until October 2022.
“They’re hoping to have it done much sooner,” Public Works Directory Ryan Thilges said.
The construction zone includes the section of the roadway that climbs out of the valley and up into the countryside east of Rapidan. That means areas of steep terrain, with portions very close to the Le Sueur River, and will require large block retaining walls in places.
The plan is to reopen the road, possibly with a gravel surface, during the wintertime construction hiatus.
The overall County Road 1 project began in 2016 after the state turned over ownership of Highway 66 to the county in 2014, providing $20 million in “turnback funds” to finance needed upgrades.
When completed, the road will have higher design speeds, better sightlines, safer driveway approaches, softer curves and other safety upgrades while retaining the scenic nature of the portion nearest to Mankato.
“It’s been a challenging but rewarding project for us,” Thilges said.
