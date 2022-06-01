After earlier saying he would would not run, state Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, filed to challenge Republican-endorsed Brad Finstad in the 1st Congressional District GOP primary.
Finstad, a former state legislator and U.S. Department of Agriculture official, won the party’s endorsement to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.
Munson conceded to Finstad and said he would endorse him. But on the last day of filing Tuesday, Munson got in the race. Republican Matt Benda also filed Tuesday to challenge Finstad.
