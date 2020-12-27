MANKATO — When area colleges were preparing to reopen, there was more than a little skepticism about whether the young adults could abide by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and avoid a campus-closing outbreak.
“I’ll give it two weeks,” one person commented on a Free Press story about Minnesota State University preparing to resume in-person learning in late August.
Dance professor Julie Kerr-Berry admits she was pessimistic that MSU would be able to pull it off all the way to the holiday season as planned.
“I was not of the belief that we were going to make it to Thanksgiving,” said Kerr-Berry. “But we did, and part of it was how seriously everybody took it.”
Minnesota’s system of public colleges and universities, along with many private institutions such as Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, intended to hold a combination of virtual and in-person classes from the start of the fall semester until Thanksgiving and then switch to online-only classes between Thanksgiving and the semester’s end just before Christmas.
They knew students were desperate to get back on campus after being forced to spend the last two months of the spring semester at home, taking classes via Zoom, when the pandemic worsened in March. Institutions also had strong financial motivation to get campuses somewhat back to normal this fall, worried that students would not enroll without the traditional campus experience.
There was no way to provide the entire college experience as COVID-19 continued to plague the United States. Because of the need to keep people widely spaced, classroom capacities were greatly reduced — forcing students in many cases to alternate between attending in person and attending via Zoom. Some classes were entirely online. Intercollegiate athletics were suspended; social events were downsized or eliminated; and music, theater and dance events were canceled or performed without their traditional large audiences.
But the campuses were open.
“I was really impressed with the students. I think the faculty really worked together,” said Kerr-Berry, the chair of MSU’s Department of Theater and Dance. “We all knew how important it was for students to maintain that contact.”
There was a similar sense of relief and satisfaction at South Central College in North Mankato.
“Fall semester has exceeded our expectations,” said DeAnna Burt-Nanna, vice president of student and academic affairs at SCC.
Burt-Nanna talked about the intense planning through the spring and summer — studying the science of COVID-19 and following the expert guidance on preventing its spread.
“And that has really paid off,” she said.
While MSU’s enrollment rose slightly, an unusual occurrence in the fall of 2020, SCC’s had a more typical decline of 7.6%. Burt-Nanna assumes part of the decline was students choosing to wait for the pandemic to pass, but there was no way to know for sure.
At SCC, 27% of students were taking classes entirely in person this fall — something that can be critical in the hands-on components of some vocational courses. Just over a third of students had a combination of face-to-face and online classes. Another 38% were fully online, mostly in the liberal arts and sciences disciplines, something that was only about 7 percentage points higher than in the non-pandemic fall semester of 2019.
Students arriving at the SCC campuses in North Mankato and Faribault were required to complete a health self-assessment, answering the typical questions about the presence of any COVID-19 symptoms or contacts with known cases.
Masks, of course, were mandatory.
“We limited the number of entry points to make sure we could monitor and that everyone gave us that information,” Burt-Nanna said.
Various thresholds were in place that would bring the closure of a class, a program, the entire campus. With the exception of one group of students in one class, the thresholds were never hit.
“We did very well. There’s been minimal cases,” she said. “... We’ve been pleased the way we kept everyone safe throughout.”
While area colleges didn’t do comprehensive tests of all students, MSU and Gustavus offered on-campus COVID testing in November that drew thousands of students and staff between them. Residents who were convinced that the young scholars’ social appetites would overcome their common sense were proven wrong. The positivity rate for the MSU tests was over 5%, but that was just a fraction of the rate in the broader community in south-central Minnesota.
And Gustavus’ rate from its Nov. 13 testing was just 1.5% among the 1,373 tests conducted. Two weeks later, when health officials were worried about a surge in cases from Thanksgiving family gatherings, 365 people were tested at Gustavus without a single positive case.
By contrast, the mid-November positively rate overall in the nine-county region was 15%.
Those rising positivity rates in the broader community prompted Gov. Tim Walz to issue new restrictions on businesses and larger gatherings, prompting professors and some colleges to switch to online-only classes in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving break. It also prompted Bethany Lutheran College, which originally had planned to continue in-person learning until the Christmas break, to join other colleges in switching to online classes between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“To be clear, this is not because of an outbreak on our campus but due to the spread of the virus in our communities, region and state,” Bethany President Gene Pfeifer wrote in a Nov. 19 letter to students and employees.
Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman was thankful for the efforts of staff and students there.
“Please accept my deepest gratitude for all the ways that you have leaned in over the course of this difficult semester,” Berman wrote Dec. 8. “Now, let us finish strong, have a restful and healthy winter break, and come back rejuvenated and ready to continue our good work in January and the spring semester.”
Burt-Nanna and Kerr-Berry are also hopeful about the spring semester, although it may be a bit of a reversal from the fall. The first semester started with relatively low community COVID-19 rates and warm weather that allowed Kerr-Berry to hold some classes outdoors deep into autumn, then saw winter arrive with Minnesota seeing its deadliest months of the entire pandemic in November and December.
If the post-Christmas period brings widespread community spread of coronavirus, the spring semester could end up with some additional restrictions early on.
But as the weather warms and vaccinations reach more and more people, there’s reason for optimism for the second half of the semester.
And everyone is ready for a return to bustling campuses. Unlike in April and May of 2020, the campuses were open in the fall but they were more subdued and more sparsely populated.
“It’s not the same as when we’re all together,” Burt-Nanna said. “And we’re looking for that day to come back sooner rather than later.”
And they’re looking for that day when — from start to finish — they will launch not a single Zoom meeting.
“That Zoom fatigue is so real,” Kerr-Berry said. “It’s so real.”
