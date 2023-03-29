John Cross and his family took shelter in the police station. Joe Tougas spent the night wandering the streets of a demolished city. Mark Fischenich got a police escort through Le Center. Pete Steiner left his daughter’s 15th birthday celebration to cover the biggest story of his life.
It’s been 25 years since a supercell weather system dropped a handful of tornadoes across southern Minnesota and changed the way many of us think about severe weather. Comfrey and St. Peter were profoundly and famously damaged, as were parts of Le Center.
In the days that followed, journalists worked hard to get critical information to people as quickly as possible — where to get help, where to donate supplies, updates on when electricity would return. And, perhaps more importantly, journalists told the stories that mattered: stories of people persevering after losing everything, stories of busloads of volunteers who traveled from near and far to help clean up, and stories of communities that insisted on rebuilding.
But what about the journalists themselves? What was it like for them? Twenty-five years ago, in the heat and fervor of an event that commanded national attention, the story of what journalists went through wasn’t important. But today, on a milestone anniversary — in addition to remembering the storm’s general impact and toll — we asked the men and women who covered the news what it was like that day.
John Cross
The Cross family had been shopping for furniture at the Medford Outlet that day, and they were on their way home to St. Peter. On the radio, the newsman mentioned a possible severe weather developing in southern Minnesota. Cross, a photographer for The Free Press, wondered whether he’d need to grab his camera from home and start looking for funnel clouds.
And then …
“Amanda, one of my daughters, looked out the window of the van and said, ‘Dad, what’s that?’ And I looked up toward Gustavus and the whole horizon was a big cloud moving horizontally,” Cross said this week. “I said to (my wife) Nancy, ‘I don’t think we can make it home.’”
They took cover in the police station until the storm blew over, then headed home to survey the damage.
Knowing he needed to get to work taking pictures, he told his family he needed to leave.
“I gathered my daughters and my wife — I remember this vividly — we gathered in the living room and we said a quick prayer,” he said. “And I grabbed the cameras because we only had a couple of hours of daylight left.”
Tim Krohn
Krohn is a longtime Free Press reporter who drove into the thick of the storm that day.
“I grabbed a portable scanner and headed west from Mankato on Highway 68. As I neared the road going into Courtland, a heavy rain and hail coming from a green-yellow sky forced me to stop. Suddenly the rain stopped and it grew quiet. The edge of the tornado came down the hill on the south side of 68, no funnels but intense winds mowing the trees down as it moved down the slope and headed toward Courtland. My car rocked and slid sideways and then it was over, with a steady rain following the supercell.
“I followed the storm, heading east to Nicollet on Highway 14 and then north on Highway 111 and then east toward St. Peter.
“As I approached St. Peter, a number of firetrucks and other emergency vehicles were stopped on a gravel side road. Scanner traffic said they were searching for a boy who was sucked out of a van. Soon a firefighter slogged through a muddy field, a boy’s body in his arms.”
Six-year-old Dustin Schneider was one of two fatalities in the storms, the other being 85-year-old Louis Mosenden who died from injuries he sustained when the storm hit his farmhouse in Hanska. At least 27 people were rushed to hospitals in Mankato and Springfield, some in critical condition.
Ed Lee
Like many young journalists, St. Peter Herald reporter Lee had a desire to see a funnel cloud.
“I was 33 years old at the time. I always wanted to see a tornado and get a news photo of a tornado,” said Lee, who was in the Herald office at 311 South Minnesota Ave. when the supercell hit town. He said his desire to witness a tornado took a back seat that night.
“I’d just had a kid four months earlier so I had different priorities. I just went into the basement of the Herald and cowered there. There was just rattling metal when it hit.”
Lee, who served as editor and publisher of the Herald, has since 2013 been the executive director of the St. Peter Chamber.
He emerged from the basement of the newspaper office and saw cracked windows in the office and watched as trees were still blowing down. “I went out the door probably sooner than I should have and I was scared. The sky had this bright yellow color I’d never seen before.”
Mark Fischenich
Fischenich is a longtime reporter with The Free Press who recalled his trip to Le Center that night.
“When I got called into work, along with everybody else, there was still some uncertainty about where to send different reporters. We’d heard that Le Center had been hit, and we didn’t have anybody there. So I just sort of announced that I was going to head up to Le Center and left.
“I made my way to the courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office, thinking the drive and the long dark walk might very well end with a deputy telling me something like, ‘Don’t you know we’ve got our hands full here?’
“Instead, when I went into the Sheriff’s Office, somebody radioed to Sheriff Pat Smith and said The Free Press was there. Smith passed on instructions for me to stand by. He showed up a couple of minutes later in his squad and said, “You wanna see the damage? Get in.”
“He drove me around Le Center, including right to the edge of the mobile home park that had been hit the hardest, shining the squad’s spotlight so I could see. He gave me some quotes about how it was the worst damage he’d seen in his long career in law enforcement, how happy and amazed he was that no one had been seriously injured.”
Edie Schmierbach
Schmierbach is a longtime Free Press staff writer who was living in Mankato in March 1998. She now lives in St. Peter.
“The weather was unseasonably warm on the day of the tornadoes; so my partner and I decided to walk down the hill from our house on Bradley Street to Blockbuster on Riverfront to return some movie videos. We stopped along the way at the SuperAmerica gas station and found The Free Press’ Tim Krohn filling up his car’s gas tank before he headed toward Comfrey to cover reports of a tornado touchdown. On our way home, Blue Earth County’s storm sirens started sounding.
“I headed for the basement of our house. My partner started cooking up pork chops.
“He’d never experienced a tornado; however he was familiar with slower-moving hurricanes and did not want any food to go to waste if the power went out. We were huddled with our plates of food near the basement stairs, when the phone upstairs rang. Managing Editor Deb Flemming was on the line.
‘I need you to come in to work,’ she said.
“But there’s tornado warnings ... ” I said.
‘I know. That’s why I need you to come in to work.’
“Near the end of that long work day when the paper was ready to go to press, the sirens went silent and the newsroom hubbub quieted down, I realized a little girl had been watching me.
“She was photographer John Cross’ youngest. He’d brought his family from their St. Peter home to the safety of The Free Press. She peered around the side of my cubicle.
‘Can somebody tell me, just what is a tornado?’ she asked me.’”
Brian Ojanpa
Ojanpa, a former Free Press reporter and columnist, covered destruction in both St. Peter and Comfrey.
“It was 5:30 p.m. or so that I got a call from a Free Press editor: St. Peter got hit. Get up there. Driving into town I saw some big tree limbs down, a broken window at Arby’s and thought, “OK, doesn’t look too bad here.”
“But as I kept driving along Minnesota Avenue, the damage kept intensifying. And by the time I reached the intersection of Minnesota and Broadway, the devastation was clear. Bricks blown out of building walls, stripped and downed trees, debris scattered willy-nilly, a lot of lumber where it shouldn’t be.
“But the devil is always in the details, and here’s what haunted me the most: As I walked east on Broadway I saw two or three figures approaching. They were slowly making their way down the middle of the street, older women who had shrouded themselves in blankets. They were in a daze, just looking straight ahead with thousand-mile stares.
“In the ensuing hours I interviewed whoever, wherever, and returned to Mankato to file my story. A couple of days later I and Free Press photographer John Cross went to Comfrey, which had borne the brunt of the storm.
“Its business district … wasn’t. Virtual obliteration.”
Kathy Vos
Vos is a longtime news editor at The Free Press.
“Aside from the flurry of getting reporters to the places hit by the tornadoes — and the nerve-racking wait until they reported in — one of the most memorable moments for me as a newsroom manager stationed at the office was when John Cross came in with his family.
“They lived in St. Peter and John rushed to our Mankato office after shooting photos there. His wife, Nancy, and his two daughters were with him. They were pale and nervous and obviously in shock. I asked Nancy if she was OK, and she said, ‘No.’
“I didn’t know what to say because I couldn’t imagine what they’d witnessed in their neighborhood and hometown, but I was so relieved they were safe. We still didn’t know the toll the tornadoes had taken, but I hung on to the fact that at least we knew John and his family were all right.”
Brett Groehler
Groehler is a Mankato native who is a former Free Press photographer.
“I got a call in the afternoon that Comfrey was hit by a tornado and I needed to head there. I left my North Mankato home, picked up a Free Press van and took Highway 20. Near Hanska the sky became very green and cloudy. I started driving through it then noticed it was more of a wall cloud miles wide. I’ll never forget the sick feeling in my stomach that I should not go any further.
“I knew the van was not really a safe place, so I parked on the side of the road, grabbed my camera bag and laid in a ditch on top of it for a few minutes. Looking up it seemed I was on the back side of the storm now but still didn’t feel comfortable heading west right into it.
“In St. Peter, I photographed a man walking over the wreckage of a home yelling for someone. It was lightly raining when I looked to my right and saw an elderly woman wrapped in a pink blanket being walked out along the road. She looked stunned and I could see bits of pink insulation in her gray hair. I shot several frames then approached her and her helper and got their names.”
Joe Tougas
Of the many journalists who descended on tornado-ravaged towns, few committed as wholly to telling the human stories as Tougas, a former Free Press reporter.
Recognizing the night was ripe for drama, Tougas decided he would spend the night in St. Peter, documenting what we both were sure would be the city’s most extraordinary night.
“It’s one of the most important stories I’d ever done,” Tougas said. “I felt like, OK, I’m going to experience this incredible 12 hours or whatever to walk around and take this all in. It has everything. It has news, it has human interest, it has tragedy, it has inspiration. And I’m walking around and every 10 square feet is something that would have made the front page of any other issues. Just one after another. It became overwhelming. And the big challenge was to sort of take this in and remain sane or patient.
“When it was all done, I came home at 6 a.m., slept for a little bit, then came back and wrote that story. And then, to show you how big a story that was, that story got buried on, like, page 6.”
Pete Steiner
Steiner was midway through a birthday party when he got a call from his employer, KTOE Radio.
His daughter had turned 15. A special day, for sure. But when the weather turns bad and you work for a radio station that prides itself on being the best source for severe weather information, even birthdays have to wait.
Steiner got the call from News Director Greg Husak telling him to come into work.
“We always prided ourselves on being on top of the weather and following storms and letting people know about it. And when that happens, you need all hands on deck because the phone starts ringing like mad and people call in and say I saw this storm here, that storm there. We’re getting hail here.”
Dozens of calls came in. But there was one that stuck with him.
“I can’t remember the time exactly, but I can still hear her voice to this day: ‘It tore off the steeple on Christ Chapel!’” he said. “It just … it just really rocked me. I still get emotional when I think of hearing that voice.”
Shelley Tougas
She chooses her words carefully when recalling that day as a former Free Press reporter.
She and another writer were assigned to go to the hospital. The thinking was that, given the amount of destruction, there would surely be bodies — possibly many bodies — arriving at the hospital.
“I was assigned to work with Jody Sailor. We wanted to get to St. Peter, and wondered why only the guys were going into the destruction — Comfrey, Le Center, St. Peter — and we were sent to the relative comfort of the hospital reception area.”
While there, they made contact with Karen Wright, who worked for the hospital’s public relations team, and got basic information about the one tornado-related fatality that arrived.
“We felt it was not the time to talk to the family,” she said, “and that there was plenty of time to talk about their loss if they wanted to do that over the upcoming days or weeks. And so we left and went back to the office. And I know I said to whoever was there, ‘I expect to be in St. Peter tomorrow.’ And I was.”
Edward Thoma
Thoma was working on The Free Press’ copy desk March 29, 1998. He was paired up with fellow copy desk veteran Mike Zwaschka, affectionately known as “Z Man.”
“Z and I were watching KARE-11 and they were doing a lot of storm coverage; it was obviously going to be a rough day because it was so hot. And when they started talking about a large tornado headed for Comfrey, Z picked up the phone and called his parents who lived on a farm outside Comfrey,” Thoma recalled. “His mom answered and, according to Z, said, ‘I can’t talk now Mike, there’s a tornado in the front yard.’ So that kind of shook Z up.”
Thoma had a memorable phone call that night, too. While Cross was in the basement of the St. Peter municipal building, he called the newsroom. Thoma answered.
“He called in from City Hall and said they were taking shelter in City Hall and then he said, ‘Something’s happening’ … And then the line went dead. And I was sitting there at my desk holding the phone thinking, ‘Did we just lose our chief photographer?’ I was so relieved when he and Nancy walked into the newsroom some hours later.”
