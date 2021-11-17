The U.S. Department of Education has begun investigating a professor’s allegations that Minnesota State discriminated against people with mobility impairments by failing to provide accessible study pods in its rollout of 100 “MavPODs,” the university confirmed Tuesday.
When the initial complaint was filed in late September by Nancy Fitzsimons, a professor of social work, none of the 24-square-foot study pods made space for students or staffers with wheelchairs or motorized scooters. The university’s attempt at accommodation was for those people to instead use study rooms in the Memorial Library and a science building.
Four larger pods — which are not for the exclusive use of students with mobile disabilities — have since been added, though three of them are in a campus administration building not primarily used to host classes.
Fitzsimons and faculty association president Gregg Marg say the omission from the reportedly $1 million dollar project — paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money — was a mistake in part due to the university’s rush to have MavPODs on campus by the start of the fall semester.
“How are we gonna make ourselves more aware of the different communities of students that we wanna serve? That is just something that wasn’t thought of here,” Marg said. “We’ve got a community of students who are mobility-limited — it wasn’t really considered when these pods were first ordered.”
The pods came in response to a pandemic-induced need for quiet spaces in which students could listen to online lectures occurring shortly before in-person classes. For many students, the transitional period between the two formats left insufficient time to travel from a residence to campus.
The Minnesota State Board of Trustees approved the plan near the beginning of summer, Marg said, when former President Richard Davenport led the university. Marg said the faculty association, which meets monthly with administrators during the academic year in an advisory role, had little say in the move because of its timing.
University spokesman Dan Benson confirmed the existence of an investigation but said administrators would not comment on pending cases.
Speaking to the student government in August about the pods’ installation, Vice President for Technology Mark Johnson was forthright about their lack of accessibility.
“Although I totally agree that we have an issue with accessibility, we had to make some decisions to make sure the project would move forward,” he said. “And we’re moving as quickly as we can to have it developed and implemented.”
He said compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act was impossible with a 24-square-foot space. The U.K. company that made the novel pods would soon ship larger versions, but at the time of the initial order he said they were unavailable.
“We did know going in that we couldn’t do the accessible ones for some period of time, so that’s the best we could do. I shouldn’t say that’s the best we could do — that’s the best we did at the time,” Johnson said.
Students were notified in the spring that MavPODs were on the way but not consulted in the decision to order them, Student Government President Reauna Stiff said in an email.
She wants the university to formally apologize and explain its missteps in executing the plan to bring them to campus.
Although MSU has led helpful projects in the past, she added, “a truly inclusive university must center ALL types of students when introducing a new initiative. It is clear that students that have physical disabilities were not, at least initially, prioritized and centered in the MavPODs conversation.”
A Nov. 9 letter to Fitzsimons from the DOE’s Office of Civil Rights clarifies that while the allegation is open for investigation, it doesn’t necessarily have merit as a legal violation.
The move signals only that the federal agency has jurisdiction and the complaint is timely.
The agency will act as a “neutral fact-finder” in collecting and analyzing evidence, the letter says. Opposing parties in a complaint can resolve the alleged issue before an investigation concludes.
Fitzsimons said an aim of hers is for no additional money to be directed to the purchase or maintenance of non-accessible MavPODs.
But the professor said her primary goal is to prompt a deep look by administrators into how an expensive project that neglects a community of students was passed without anyone noting the need for a remedy.
To her, the decision contrasts with President Edward Inch’s message to promote diversity, equity and inclusion around campus.
“Maybe it’s OK to have four of these spaces … from an ADA standpoint,” Fitzsimons said. “But it certainly should be concerning to people from a diversity, equity and inclusion perspective. It is not welcoming.”
She sent an Oct. 27 report, titled “Unequal Opportunity,” to the president in which she and nine students taking her Introduction to Social Work course demonstrated how the larger MavPODs were inconvenient for students with physical disabilities to reach when starting from other educational buildings.
While 13 campus buildings have the smaller pods, only two contain larger ones. Mitigating time crunches between online and in-person classes was the purpose of introducing the pods, she noted, yet the reality seemed unhelpful to people with mobility impairments.
She noted that Inch, who became president this July, thanked her for the report.
Marg said the president told him he agrees with the idea that ADA compliance should be a bare minimum, and the university should aim to greatly exceed the threshold set by the law.
“I view this as an opportunity for us to figure out how to do things better. There probably was a mistake made,” Marg said, “so how in the future can we learn from this and do better next time?”
