MANKATO — Erik Jensen describes himself as a pet lover and a patriot. When his interest in foot races is added to the list, the Mankato businessman had plenty of reasons for creating an inaugural race for area runners and their dogs.
Running For Heroes 5K — a new, pet-friendly fun run and walk slated May 16 on the grounds of Prairie Winds Middle School — is a benefit for the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans.
“It’s my way of giving back to my community and to thank veterans for their service and sacrifices,” Jensen said.
Running for Heroes originally was to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Erik came to me, pre-COVID, with his idea,” said Sadie Rezac, MACV’s southern region leader. “It was amazing to hear that he wanted to do something to help us do what we do to help homeless veterans.”
Jensen organized his first fundraiser race three years ago, soon after the death of a dog that had become his “furry family member” after being brought home from an animal shelter. Running For Rescues 5K has been a successful benefit for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society, despite the event’s conversion to a virtual format for 2020, he said. This year’s race is a live event scheduled for August.
“We’ve raised over $25,000 over three years.”
Adding a second fundraiser, a race to benefit people who served in the military, was not a new idea for Jensen.
“For a while now, I’ve wanted to do something for veterans,” he said, explaining his choice for the recipient of proceeds from the May race.
MACV is a 25-year-old nonprofit with offices in Mankato. The organization serves Minnesota’s veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Families of veterans also may use its services that include help with housing, employment and legal issues.
MVAC’s mission is accomplished in collaboration with community partners. Jensen’s business, American Way Reality, is a sponsor for Running for Heroes.
The race is open to 200 registrants. That number may increase if state COVID guidelines change before the race.
Registration costs $34 for human participants. There is no additional fee to bring a dog along for the race; however, Jensen will need a canine nose count to know how many finisher medals to order for the four-footed runners.
To register or for more information, go to: facebook.com/runningforheroes5K.
Information about the Running For Rescues 5K event may be found at: runningforrescues5k.com.
