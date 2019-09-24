MANKATO — Anna Thill, head of the local visitors bureau, has heard the same refrain the 12 years she's held her job.
"I've heard over and over again from a lot of community members about the need to have a traditional winter event," said Thill, president of Visit Mankato.
Those wishes will be answered with the inaugural SnowKato Days, a 10-day celebration encompassing a variety of events, with what Thill hopes will be additional ideas to come from businesses and the community.
"This is a call to action for people to get involved," she said of the Jan. 17-26 celebration.
Visit Mankato has some activities planned, including a medallion hunt, promotional buttons, daily prizes, a learn-to-curl event, skiing and ice skating, a snow sculpture contest, sled bowling and hockey.
One of the feature events will be the Jack Frost Frolic, a lighthearted team challenge put on by the Mankato Sports Commission that includes biking, snowshoeing and other winter challenges.
And Thill is coordinating with other groups and North Mankato to promote other winter events scheduled those 10 days, including the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
But Thill said for the event to really get off the ground, she's looking to businesses, community groups and even neighborhoods to come up with "bold, crazy winter fun" activities that can become part of SnowKato.
"It's meant to be a community event. It will be evolving. We want people to contact us."
She said businesses or groups need to submit details of a planned activity to Visit Mankato by Oct. 14 to be included in the 2020 SnowKato Days promotions.
She is encouraging local businesses to donate prizes or offer a coupon or discount for a commemorative button that will be available for residents and tourists to purchase online or at select businesses.
Businesses can also sponsor events at various investment levels. More information about sponsorship opportunities can be found online. Business that have an interest in becoming a sponsor should contact Visit Mankato by Oct. 7.
Thill said they picked January because it was a slow time for activities and for many businesses.
"The Kiwanis Holiday Lights certainly adds to that (festive winter) feel around the holidays, but then we have this blank space from January into spring. There are some things going on but not a lot."
More information at SnowKatoDays.com.
