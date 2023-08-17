MANKATO — Drought conditions have remained largely unchanged in the region, an expert says, with just an inch of rain in the last week which was, admittedly, good for the crops.
“An inch of rain can help right away,” said Tom Hoverstad, a scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca. “On the farm, things are looking pretty good."
The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday morning shows the biggest improvement in Minnesota’s drought of the summer thus far, according to MPR. Two of three areas of extreme drought in central Minnesota have disappeared. Portions of southeast Minnesota continue to be classified as extreme drought. The Twin Cities area is no longer in severe drought.
In August, 3.6 inches of rain was recorded in Waseca, Hoverstad said, which is more than in June and July combined. The inch of rain we did get would be great if it continued, he said.
“Summer rains can be spotty. Storms can be small but generally everyone in the south-central part of the state picked up some rain this week. Crop-wise we are in good shape.”
Drought conditions have improved in the region, Hoverstad said, even though the Drought Monitor doesn’t show it. “We’re kind of past the real stress season from drought,” he said.
Most of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown counties are only in an abnormally dry category, according to the latest Drought Monitor. “We haven’t had enough rain to really change that, even though the last week was really helpful,” Hoverstad said.
"I do agree the drought has improved a lot because we’ve had 3.6 inches of rain already in August," he said.
“I don’t think there is any area in the state that is not abnormally dry. Some areas are in severe drought, especially in the southeast part of the state.”
As for what’s ahead, the forecast looks for hot and dry conditions, Hoverstad said.
“The forecast is for much warmer than normal, and I don’t see any rain in the forecast so it’s good we did get an inch of rain,” he said. “That gives us an inch of rain to go by.”
