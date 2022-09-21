MANKATO — Police confirmed that a juvenile male attempted suicide in the overflow parking lot at Mankato West High School Tuesday.
Matt DuRose, deputy director of pubic safety, said they received a 911 call shortly after noon for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to the local hospital. DuRose did not have any information on his condition.
Earlier reports described the incident as a medical emergency without further details. DuRose said there was no threat or danger to anyone else, however West was on a "soft lockdown."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.