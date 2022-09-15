The longtime-coming Inclusion Centers at South Central College have finally opened their doors to students, faculty and staff.
The historically diverse population on both the North Mankato and Faribault campuses inspired college officials to devote a space just for them.
“We wanted to make sure that our BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and veterans on campus have dedicated spaces to host their clubs, events and provide a space for them to connect with each other,” said John Harper, SCC’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
The centers also will provide programs intended to support underrepresented student populations and professional development and educational opportunities for SCC’s employees and partners.
The college has been working to create the centers since about 2017. Harper was hired about two years ago to help truly make it happen.
“We reached out to a lot of our community members and community partners to get their feedback and input,” he said. “We also met with our Student Senate, all of our student clubs and organizations, and I even had faculty allow me some of their class time last academic year to come in for five or 10 minutes just to get people’s ideas and opinions.”
Harper and his team made up of faculty, staff, administrators and a handful of students took into account the input of everyone when deciding what the centers would look like and what they will ultimately provide the SCC community.
As of right now, the centers are full of chairs, tables, big bean bags to lounge on and featured artwork from diverse vendors. New technology also will be making its way into the centers soon.
“We were strategic about the artwork,” Harper said. “We have so many bright and vibrant populations. We even got stuff coming for our veterans that’ll be posted everywhere.
“We’re making sure that when we say this is an inclusion center, we really are including absolutely every person and showing our love and appreciation for not just what they bring to South Central, but who they are as individuals.”
The centers also can be rented out by different groups for various purposes.
“Our veterans are going to have one or two days a week for a certain amount of time where they can just go in there and talk amongst themselves,” Harper said. “Veterans have different wants and needs and desires. Civilian life after active duty can be tough. We want to make sure they have a dedicated time in that space to work amongst themselves.”
The centers will otherwise be open 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
So far, the North Mankato center has hired four international students to assist in day-to-day operations, act as diversity ambassadors and get real-world, hands-on work experience.
Harper also plans to bring in mental health counseling, guest speakers and host workshops regarding topics he believes all students should be knowledgeable about such as personal finance, resume building and life after college.
“More than anything, it’s going to be a place for people to collaborate,” he said. “I think there’s something special and amazing about seeing all of these different groups of people coming together and realizing they actually have more in common than they have differences, and realizing that differences are what makes all of us unique.”
As students came in and out of the North Mankato center Thursday morning to grab a cookie or two, Isabel Chavez took a second to admire it all.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” she said. “I think it has a lot of good potential.”
The centers themselves are still an ongoing project, with the Student Senate working with Harper and his team on adding more resources in the near future.
“This is just the first step in many, many miles to go,” Harper said about the opening of the centers. “I’m trying my best not to tear up because I know what’s coming.”
Annette Parker, president of SCC, attended the North Mankato center’s opening and congratulated Harper on a job well done.
“I think it turned out great,” she said. “It’s truly a place for people to come together, share ideas and have the opportunity to learn and grow.”
