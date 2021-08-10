ST. PETER — St. Peter’s filing period for office ended Tuesday with the incumbent and a second City Council member among the three candidates planning to run for mayor.
Mayor Chuck Zieman, in the role since 2016, filed for reelection Tuesday before the deadline. Council member Ed Johnson filed to run for mayor Monday, while Council member Shanon Nowell filed for the position in late July.
Nowell and Johnson both have council terms expiring at the end of this year, opening up two north ward seats.
After three years as a council member, Johnson said it felt like the time was right for a mayoral run.
“I spent a long time thinking about which way to go, either to run for a council position again or to do the step up and go for mayor,” he said. “I decided to go with mayor.”
Johnson described St. Peter as his mainstay for 61 years. He grew up on a nearby dairy farm, has lived in the city for the last 40 years or so and said he loves St. Peter’s small-town atmosphere.
“If you need help with anything, you can get someone to help you,” he said.
He came from a business background when he was elected to the council in 2017. Johnson has managed the local Red Men Club for 32 years.
His additional experience includes serving on the St. Peter Fire Department for the last 11 years and taking charge of the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show for 30-plus years. He’s also served on the St. Peter Hospital Commission, Nicollet County Fair Board and Economic Development Authority.
As mayor, he said his focus would be on city business. The city getting the best bang for its buck is especially important when many residents are living paycheck to paycheck, he added.
“We’re a City Council; we obviously can’t solve world problems,” he said. “We have to concentrate on the best way to spend the taxpayers’ money.”
St. Peter mayors serve two-year terms.
Zieman will be seeking his fourth term as mayor, after previous experience as a council member. He was accused of threatening Council member Brad DeVos after a July workshop meeting — the mayor disagreed with how his comment was perceived.
A total of seven candidates applied for three City Council seats before the deadline. All the seats will be four-year terms.
Ben Ranft, Remo Alexandri, Darrel Pettis and Roger Parras are on track to be the candidates for the two north ward, or Ward I, seats now held by Johnson and Nowell, according to an update on the city’s Facebook page. Parras previously served on the council.
In the south ward, or Ward II, David B. McGuire, Dustin Sharstrom and Jo Ellen Peters filed for one seat. Current Council member Stephen Grams didn’t file for reelection.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday to withdraw from their races, said Barbara Luker, executive secretary at the city.
