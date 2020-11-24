ST. PETER — Rep. Jeff Brand is requesting a recount in the tight race for his District 19A Minnesota House seat.
Republican challenger Susan Akland leads Brand by a margin of 0.48%. State law allows a candidate to ask for a publicly funded recount when the margin is less than 0.5%. The Brand campaign announced Tuesday it made a request before the state canvassing board met.
“Every eligible voter in Minnesota deserves to have their voices heard and their votes counted,” Brand said in a statement. “A recount in this close of a race helps us guarantee that right is upheld.”
Akland received 11,621 votes and Brand received 11,510 votes, according to results posted on the secretary of state's website. Akland's lead narrowed slightly as mail-in ballots trickled in — from 115 votes on Nov. 4 to 111 votes currently.
Brand, a former St. Peter City Council member, is seeking a second term in the House after winning his 2018 bid to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Clark Johnson, of North Mankato.
Akland is a retired registered nurse from St. Peter and this is her first run for public office.
District 19A includes Nicollet County, along with some neighborhoods on Mankato’s northern and western edges and a sliver of southwestern Le Sueur County.
