MANKATO — A section of Indian Lake Road will close to traffic Monday as work progresses on the Blue Earth County Road 1 project between Mankato and Good Thunder.
The closure between Doc Jones Road and County Road 1 (Old Highway 66) is part of the project's second phase.
Motorists will not be able to drive on the 2.4-mile section of Indian Lake Road until after the County Road 1 project's completion in late October-early November.
The Red Jacket Trail will remain accessible at Weagel Park during this closure. Users will access the trail via Indian Lake Road from the south.
