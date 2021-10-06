MANKATO — Megan Schnitker and Sabrina Mercedes have seen several firsts for Native American women since a 2018 Mankato decree designated the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day in the city.
Minnesotans' lieutenant governor is a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. This summer, the governor named Minnesota State University professor Gwen Westerman, a Dakota woman, as the state's poet laureate.
Schnitker, a Lakota and Mercedes, an Aztec, own fairly new businesses in Mankato. Both are mothers of daughters.
“There's now a sense that they can do whatever they want to do (for careers),” Schnitker said.
Nationwide, indigenous people also are seeing their opportunities expand. The 117th Congress includes a Laguna Pueblo member, a Ho-Chunk Nation member and a Cherokee member. Following the 2018 election, the U.S. House of Representatives has its highest number of indigenous representatives.
Schnitker said it's now possible for families to stream a comedy series featuring indigenous actors as main characters and that Vogue magazine recently featured a Native American model. One of her daughter's is interested in fashion.
“She is really influenced by things like that...she can reach whatever height she wants.”
There's still work to be done towards eliminating stereotypes and misinformation, said Mercedes, citing the current movement to shed light on the many unsolved cases of missing and murdered indigenous women. She said her recent solo cross-country trip was an example of a situation where, if something goes wrong, may turn from fun to frightening.
“It can be a really scary feeling to know you don't have access to a system you can't trust.”
She and Schnitker participated in this year's programming for the Mahkato Wacipi Education Day at Land of Memories Park. The effort was in part a way to introduce themselves to their Mankato neighbors.
“We wanted to show them we work in the community...and to show we are community members,” said Schnitker, who also serves on this year's Indigenous People's Day Committee.
“We do our best to bring education to the event. Our purpose is to come together; not to shame others for not knowing about us."
Stories are important for all community members to share.
“Everybody comes from somewhere,” Schnitker said, then added learning about other cultures should be a goal that reaches beyond Mankato's annual commemoration.
“I hope to keep it going; so it's not just on a couple of weekends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.