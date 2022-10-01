MANKATO — The annual Indigenous People’s Day commemoration in Mankato kicking off Thursday will aim to heal, celebrate and educate those who attend.
Since Mankato in 2018 designated the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day, the event has developed as an entertainment and educational event.
“It’s a focus on talking about the silent narrative of Indigenous history and culture,” Megan Schnitker, a Lakota woman and chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee, said.
“Indigenous history and culture has been taught in the past tense for decades. Our goal with Indigenous People’s Day is a chance to educate the truth in history and celebrate revitalization.”
The free, five-day event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University with a showing of “Gather,” a film about “the growing movement amongst Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty, while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide,” according to a news release.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will also be showing the film at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The event continues with a block party between 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the HUB Food Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for comfortable seating as they enjoy live music from Bluedog Band and Upstream Singers, food and shopping from local vendors.
The event concludes with a keynote speaker presenting between 7-8:30 p.m. Monday back at the Ostrander Auditorium at MSU.
The committee has chosen Diane Wilson, author of “The Seedkeeper,” to be this year’s speaker.
Wilson, a Mdewakanton descendant, is an award-winning writer and educator. Her book follows a Dakota family as they struggle to preserve their way of life and the sacrifices they make in order to protect what they value.
“We are very excited to have her as a part of the continuation of community healing,” Schnitker said, urging others to attend the event she deems important for all.
“It gives the community and surrounding communities opportunities to come and learn about Mahkatos first peoples and our living culture.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.